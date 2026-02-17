Evenepoel takes UAE Tour lead with time-trial win

Belgian star finishes six seconds quicker than British rider Josh Tarling
Abu Dhabi: Belgian star Remco Evenepoel continued his excellent start to the season with victory in a second-stage time trial to take the overall lead of the UAE Tour on Tuesday.
The Olympic time-trial and road race champion finished the 12km course six seconds quicker than British rider Josh Tarling, with Frenchman Remi Cavagna in third.
Evenepoel has been in fine form this year, also winning the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage race earlier this month.
The 26-year-old took the race lead in Abu Dhabi from Mexican youngster Isaac Del Toro, widely seen as his main rival this week after the withdrawal of Jonas Vingegaard.
Del Toro was 27th quickest in the time-trial, 42 seconds slower than Evenepoel.
Wednesday's third stage is a 183km ride to Jebel Mobrah.