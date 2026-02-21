GOLD/FOREX
Traffic alert: Phased road closures for UAE Tour on Sunday

Rolling restrictions across Abu Dhabi on Sunday

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Motorists warned of phased road closures during UAE Tour stage
AFP

The UAE Tour men’s stage will take place on Sunday, February 22, with motorists in Abu Dhabi advised of phased traffic restrictions throughout the day.

Abu Dhabi Mobility confirmed that closures will be implemented in rolling phases and reopened progressively once the race convoy clears each section. The approach aims to minimise disruption while ensuring the safety of riders and the public.

Key roads affected

Closures will impact:

  • King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street

  • Khamis bin Zaal Al Rumaithi Street

Road closure timings

  • 4:00am to 9:00pm (extended closure period on select roads)

  • 10:00am to 6:00pm (partial closure period on other sections)

Rolling closure phases

The race route from Saadiyat Island to Marina Mall will be managed through 16 phased closures:

  • First phase: 12:45pm – 1:15pm

  • Second phase: 1:05pm – 2:45pm

  • Third phase: 1:15pm – 2:00pm

  • Fourth phase: 1:25pm – 2:00pm

  • Fifth phase: 1:30pm – 2:05pm

  • Sixth phase: 1:45pm – 2:50pm

  • Seventh phase: 2:00pm – 2:45pm

  • Eighth phase: 2:15pm – 2:50pm

  • Ninth phase: 2:25pm – 3:05pm

  • Tenth phase: 2:35pm – 3:10pm

  • Eleventh phase: 2:40pm – 3:35pm

  • Twelfth phase: 3:00pm – 3:45pm

  • Thirteenth phase: 3:10pm – 3:55pm

  • Fourteenth phase: 3:20pm – 4:10pm

  • Fifteenth phase: 3:35pm – 4:20pm

  • Sixteenth phase: 3:45pm – 4:30pm

Authorities have urged residents to plan journeys in advance and use alternative routes during closure periods.

Stage 7 route overview

The race begins at the Zayed National Museum on Saadiyat Island, passing through Yas Island, Khalifa City and back towards the capital.

The route also crosses Al Reem Island and Al Maryah Island, with a notable stretch near Qasr Al Hosn, before heading north for a likely sprint finish at Abu Dhabi Breakwater.

Final kilometres

The final 5km are set on a wide road featuring sweeping half-curves, leading to a tarmac finish line.

Event timings

  • Start village: Zayed National Museum

  • Hospitality opens: 10:30am

  • Team presentation: 11:40am – 12:55pm

  • Alignment: 1:05pm

  • Official start (Km 0): 1:15pm

  • Estimated finish: 4:30pm

Residents are encouraged to plan journeys in advance and use alternative routes during closure periods.

