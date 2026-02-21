Traffic alert: Phased road closures for UAE Tour on Sunday

Rolling restrictions across Abu Dhabi on Sunday
The UAE Tour men’s stage will take place on Sunday, February 22, with motorists in Abu Dhabi advised of phased traffic restrictions throughout the day.
Abu Dhabi Mobility confirmed that closures will be implemented in rolling phases and reopened progressively once the race convoy clears each section. The approach aims to minimise disruption while ensuring the safety of riders and the public.
Closures will impact:
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street
Khamis bin Zaal Al Rumaithi Street
4:00am to 9:00pm (extended closure period on select roads)
10:00am to 6:00pm (partial closure period on other sections)
The race route from Saadiyat Island to Marina Mall will be managed through 16 phased closures:
First phase: 12:45pm – 1:15pm
Second phase: 1:05pm – 2:45pm
Third phase: 1:15pm – 2:00pm
Fourth phase: 1:25pm – 2:00pm
Fifth phase: 1:30pm – 2:05pm
Sixth phase: 1:45pm – 2:50pm
Seventh phase: 2:00pm – 2:45pm
Eighth phase: 2:15pm – 2:50pm
Ninth phase: 2:25pm – 3:05pm
Tenth phase: 2:35pm – 3:10pm
Eleventh phase: 2:40pm – 3:35pm
Twelfth phase: 3:00pm – 3:45pm
Thirteenth phase: 3:10pm – 3:55pm
Fourteenth phase: 3:20pm – 4:10pm
Fifteenth phase: 3:35pm – 4:20pm
Sixteenth phase: 3:45pm – 4:30pm
Authorities have urged residents to plan journeys in advance and use alternative routes during closure periods.
The race begins at the Zayed National Museum on Saadiyat Island, passing through Yas Island, Khalifa City and back towards the capital.
The route also crosses Al Reem Island and Al Maryah Island, with a notable stretch near Qasr Al Hosn, before heading north for a likely sprint finish at Abu Dhabi Breakwater.
The final 5km are set on a wide road featuring sweeping half-curves, leading to a tarmac finish line.
Start village: Zayed National Museum
Hospitality opens: 10:30am
Team presentation: 11:40am – 12:55pm
Alignment: 1:05pm
Official start (Km 0): 1:15pm
Estimated finish: 4:30pm
