Abu Dhabi Police video shows dangers of stopping mid-road

Stopping on active lanes can lead to fatal accidents
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has released video footage showing a series of traffic collisions caused by drivers stopping their vehicles in the middle of active roadways, warning that such behaviour has led to serious secondary crashes.
The footage, broadcast in cooperation with the emirate’s Monitoring and Control Centre, shows multiple incidents in which vehicles halted in live lanes, whether due to tyre failure or other mechanical issues, triggering chain-reaction accidents as approaching motorists failed to react in time.
Abu Dhabi Police said the incidents were often compounded by distraction, with some drivers not paying full attention to the road when traffic slowed unexpectedly.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate urged motorists not to stop in the middle of the road under any circumstances. Drivers experiencing a breakdown are advised to proceed, where possible, to the nearest exit or safe shoulder to avoid endangering other road users.
In cases where a vehicle cannot be moved, motorists are instructed to immediately contact the Command and Control Centre by calling 999 to request assistance.
Police stressed that inattention during such situations can result in severe collisions, frequently leading to fatalities or serious injuries, as well as potential legal accountability for those found at fault.
Under UAE traffic law, drivers who commit the violation of stopping in the middle of the road without justification face a fine of Dh1,000 and six black points. Those found to be obstructing traffic are subject to a Dh500 fine.