GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Abu Dhabi Police warns drivers against inattention in road safety video

The video shows actual scenes from daily traffic and is intended as a cautionary message

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi Police warns drivers against inattention in road safety video

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has released a new awareness video highlighting dangerous driving behaviours that continue to threaten the safety of road users across the emirate. 

The video documents a series of traffic incidents caused by momentary inattention, excessive speed, unsafe lane changes, and failure to maintain a safe following distance. 

In several cases, drivers are shown losing control within seconds, leading to serious accidents that cost lives and cause significant material damage.

According to Abu Dhabi Police, the footage shows actual scenes from daily traffic and is intended as a cautionary message rather than a dramatized portrayal. 

Abu Dhabi Police said that even a few seconds of distraction can turn an ordinary journey into a tragedy, stressing that no message or phone call is worth a human life.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Under the revised rules, traffic permits may not be transferred to another party, and any such transfer will render the permit invalid.

Abu Dhabi tightens diversion rules, updates Darb tolls

2m read
The court ruled that responsibility for the incident did not rest with the driver alone.

Dubai crash at 80 km/hr road: Driver, pedestrian fined

2m read
Authorities highlight key rules on licensing, distractions, and vehicle maintenance under road safety campaign.

Ajman Police warn bikers: Ride safe or face fines

2m read
Reckless livestream leads to arrest

Driver arrested in UAE for livestreaming while driving

1m read