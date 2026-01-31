Abu Dhabi Police warns drivers against inattention in road safety video

The video shows actual scenes from daily traffic and is intended as a cautionary message
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has released a new awareness video highlighting dangerous driving behaviours that continue to threaten the safety of road users across the emirate.
The video documents a series of traffic incidents caused by momentary inattention, excessive speed, unsafe lane changes, and failure to maintain a safe following distance.
In several cases, drivers are shown losing control within seconds, leading to serious accidents that cost lives and cause significant material damage.
According to Abu Dhabi Police, the footage shows actual scenes from daily traffic and is intended as a cautionary message rather than a dramatized portrayal.
Abu Dhabi Police said that even a few seconds of distraction can turn an ordinary journey into a tragedy, stressing that no message or phone call is worth a human life.
