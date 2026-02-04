Abu Dhabi to cut speed limits on key roads from February 9

Revised limits aim to enhance road safety on key routes, including Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi authorities will reduce speed limits on several major roads across the emirate starting February 9, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance traffic safety and reduce accidents.
The changes were approved by the Joint Traffic Safety Committee, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Mobility, to improve road safety and ensure smoother traffic flow on key arterial routes.
On Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road (E22), the maximum speed limit will be reduced from 160 km/h to 140 km/h in both directions, covering the stretch from Al Nahda Interchange to Bani Yas Interchange.
The speed limit will also be lowered from 140 km/h to 120 km/h from Bani Yas Interchange to the Bridge Complex, in both directions.
Meanwhile, on Al Rawdah Road (E30), the speed limit will be reduced from 120 km/h to 100 km/h in both directions.
Authorities said the measures are intended to improve road safety, regulate traffic flow and enhance overall driving conditions, particularly on high-speed corridors that experience heavy daily use.
Motorists have been urged to comply with the revised speed limits and follow roadside signage to avoid violations once the changes take effect.
The move forms part of Abu Dhabi’s broader traffic safety strategy, which aims to reduce serious accidents and promote safer driving behaviour across the emirate.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox