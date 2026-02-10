Major speed drops on Abu Dhabi’s major highways - does it affect your commute?
Dubai: Abu Dhabi has introduced reduced speed limits on several major roads as part of wider efforts to improve road safety and reduce accidents. The changes apply to key highways across the emirate, with limits lowered by 20km/h in both directions on selected stretches.
Understanding where these new limits apply and how speed rules work in Abu Dhabi, can help motorists avoid fines and drive more safely.
The updated limits affect major commuter routes:
Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road (E22)
Between Al Nahda Interchange and Baniyas Interchange: reduced from 160km/h to 140km/h
Between Baniyas Interchange and before the Bridges Complex (Zayed City to Mohammed bin Zayed City): reduced from 140km/h to 120km/h
Al Rawdah Road (E30)
Connecting Musaffah and Mohammed bin Zayed City: reduced from 120km/h to 100km/h
These changes apply in both directions on each road.
In 2025, the emirate already introduced similar changes on other highways:
Sweihan Road (E20): reduced from 120km/h to 100km/h between Abu Dhabi and Sweihan
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (E11): reduced from 160km/h to 140km/h between Abu Dhabi Industrial City and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City
Speed rules in Abu Dhabi are stricter than in most other parts of the UAE.
In many emirates, speed cameras allow a buffer of 20km/h above the posted limit before a fine is issued. However, Abu Dhabi removed this allowance in 2018. This means motorists can be fined for exceeding the displayed speed limit by even 1km/h.
Abu Dhabi has introduced a variable speed limit system that allows authorities to adjust limits in real time based on road and weather conditions.
This system uses digital signs to display updated limits, which drivers must follow even if they differ from the usual posted speed.
A variable speed limit (VSL) system allows authorities to change speed limits dynamically to improve safety and traffic flow. The limit shown on electronic road signs may increase or decrease depending on conditions.
This means the speed displayed at any given time is the one drivers must follow.
When do variable speed limits apply?
Speed limits may be temporarily reduced in situations such as:
adverse weather, including fog, rain or sandstorms
peak-hour congestion
major events affecting traffic volumes
roadworks or temporary lane closures
When changes are in effect, electronic signs will display the new speed. Motorists are required to follow these limits immediately, even if they regularly drive on the same road and are used to a different maximum speed.