New permit rules, fines and toll changes aim to boost road safety
Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced new amendments to parts of the regulatory framework governing traffic diversions in the emirate. The move aims to improve traffic management efficiency and strengthen safety for road users and workers at construction and diversion sites.
The amendments include updates to definitions related to traffic permits and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to improve clarity and ease of implementation. Under the revised rules, traffic permits may not be transferred to another party, and any such transfer will render the permit invalid.
The changes also allow emergency works to be carried out without prior permit approval, provided road safety requirements are fully met. In such cases, the ITC must be notified before work begins, and a formal permit application must be submitted within 24 hours if the work lasts more than 12 hours.
Under the new provisions, the ITC may temporarily suspend the issuance of traffic permits based on site conditions, risk levels to road users, or failure to meet required procedures. The Centre also has the authority to reject extension requests or cancel permits if the executing entity fails to comply with requirements, exceeds approved timelines, or repeatedly commits administrative violations.
The schedule of violations and fines has been updated to reflect current requirements and strengthen compliance. Any previous provisions that conflict with the new amendments have been repealed.
The ITC said the amendments were implemented following specialised workshops and training programmes for contractors, consultants and other concerned entities. The aim is to improve preparedness and ensure correct application of traffic diversion requirements in line with approved safety standards.
The Centre continues to carry out inspection campaigns and field visits to monitor compliance. Fines will be imposed on violators to protect road users and workers, maintain public safety and safeguard infrastructure.
Separately, the ITC (Abu Dhabi Mobility) has also begun implementing amendments to the emirate’s road toll system, known as “Darb”, effective since September 2025.
Under the revised rules, the evening toll period now runs from 3:00pm to 7:00pm, while the morning period remains unchanged from 7:00am to 9:00am, Monday to Saturday. Tolls remain free on Sundays and official holidays.
The daily and monthly toll caps for private vehicles have been removed, including the daily cap of Dh16 and monthly caps of Dh200, Dh150 and Dh100 for first, second and additional vehicles. The toll of Dh4 per gate crossing remains unchanged.
Existing exemptions continue to apply to eligible groups, including People of Determination, low-income families, senior citizens and retirees. The Darb system is operated by Q Mobility, a subsidiary of ADQ, in coordination with relevant authorities.
