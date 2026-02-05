UAE traffic alert: Dubai and Sharjah roads packed as World Government Summit enters final day

Abu Dhabi: Rolling road closures planned for UAE Tour Women's Event this afternoon
Dubai: Commuters across the UAE are navigating a busy Thursday morning, February 5, with typical end-of-the-week congestion patterns forming in Dubai and Sharjah, while Abu Dhabi motorists prepare for significant rolling closures due to the UAE Tour Women’s Event.
In Dubai, traffic is heavy on major roads. Significant tailbacks are reported on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), particularly heading towards Abu Dhabi near the Al Safa and Al Barsha interchanges. The Dubai-Al Ain Road and Hessa Street are also experiencing the usual morning bottlenecks.
Notably, Traffic around the Museum of the Future and Madinat Jumeirah remains heavy as delegates and officials arrive for the final day of the World Government Summit (WGS). Authorities recommend using the Dubai Metro or alternative routes like Al Khail Road to avoid the central business district’s hotspots.
For those travelling from Sharjah to Dubai, the commute remains challenging. The Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) is seeing slow-moving traffic from the Sharjah-Dubai border down to the Mirdif City Centre area. Similarly, Al Ittihad Road is packed with commuters, with delays starting from the Ansar Mall area and extending toward Al Mulla Plaza. Inner-city Sharjah streets, including Al Wahda Street and King Faisal Street, are also witnessing high volumes of vehicles.
In Abu Dhabi, while the city center remains relatively fluid, the Al Dhafra Region is set for major disruptions today. In coordination with Abu Dhabi Mobility and Abu Dhabi Police, rolling closures are in effect for the UAE Tour Women’s Event on the route from Al Mirfa to Madinat Zayed.
Motorists should plan for closures across eight phases throughout the afternoon:
Al Mirfa / Al Mughira St: Closures begin as early as 1:25pm.
Mohammed Al Falahi Al Yasi Rd: Traffic will be restricted between 2 and 3:20pm.
Madinat Zayed / Sheikha Salama Bint Butti Rd: The final phases will see closures near the finish line at Sheikha Salama Bint Butti Park between 3:30 and 4:30pm.
Commuters are urged to follow police instructions and seek alternative routes to avoid the race path during these windows.
