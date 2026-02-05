UAE traffic alert: Dubai and Sharjah roads packed as World Government Summit enters final day

For those travelling from Sharjah to Dubai, the commute remains challenging. The Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) is seeing slow-moving traffic from the Sharjah-Dubai border down to the Mirdif City Centre area. Similarly, Al Ittihad Road is packed with commuters, with delays starting from the Ansar Mall area and extending toward Al Mulla Plaza. Inner-city Sharjah streets, including Al Wahda Street and King Faisal Street, are also witnessing high volumes of vehicles.