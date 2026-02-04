UAE traffic alert: Dubai-Sharjah traffic slower than usual– Here’s why

Please note that strict vehicle access controls will be in effect at Madinat Jumeirah until February 5, 2026, in conjunction with the WGS 2026 events. During the hours of 7am to 6pm, only vehicles displaying a valid WGS access sticker will be permitted to enter the venue. If your vehicle does not have the required permit, you will need to use the alternative parking facility at Dubai Police Academy, where dedicated parking spaces and complimentary shuttle services are available to transport attendees to and from the event.