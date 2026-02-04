GOLD/FOREX
UAE traffic alert: Dubai-Sharjah traffic slower than usual– Here’s why

Delays up to 45 minutes on key Dubai roads

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Morning commuters faced significant delays on major Dubai-Sharjah corridors today as the ongoing World Government Summit 2026 continues to impact traffic flow across the emirate. The confluence of regular rush hour traffic and increased movement related to WGS 2026 has created bottlenecks on key arterial routes, with delays extending up to 45 minutes on some roads.

Vehicle access and parking arrangements for WGS 2026

Please note that strict vehicle access controls will be in effect at Madinat Jumeirah until February 5, 2026, in conjunction with the WGS 2026 events. During the hours of 7am to 6pm, only vehicles displaying a valid WGS access sticker will be permitted to enter the venue. If your vehicle does not have the required permit, you will need to use the alternative parking facility at Dubai Police Academy, where dedicated parking spaces and complimentary shuttle services are available to transport attendees to and from the event.

Critical congestion points

The E11 Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road remains heavily congested between Al Nahda and Al Qusais, with traffic crawling at speeds below 30 km/h during peak morning hours. Similarly, the Al Ittihad Road corridor is experiencing severe slowdowns, particularly near the Dubai-Sharjah border crossing points. The Maliha Road interchange has become a major pressure point, with vehicles backing up for several kilometers as commuters attempt to bypass the main highways.

Recommended alternate routes

Drivers heading from Sharjah to Dubai are advised to consider the Emirates Road (E611) via Academic City, which is showing moderate traffic flow. Those travelling to areas near Festival City or Dubai Silicon Oasis should opt for the Dubai-Al Ain Road approach through Mirdif. For commuters bound for Sheikh Zayed Road destinations, taking the internal route through Nad Al Hamar offers better movement compared to staying on the coastal highways.

