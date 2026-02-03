World Governments Summit 2026: Expect heavier morning traffic in Dubai

The daily 'Sharjah-to-Dubai' crawl is more intense than usual today. Heavy congestion is reported on the E11 (Al Ittihad Road) starting from Safeer Mall all the way into Al Mulla Plaza. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is also seeing deep red stretches near the Sharjah-Dubai border, specifically around the National Paints interchange. Within Dubai, the D61 (Hessa Street) and Umm Suqeim Street are experiencing significant backlogs as drivers attempt to navigate around the WGS-related hotspots. If you are heading toward South Dubai, consider using Emirates Road (E611) to bypass the inner-city bottlenecks.