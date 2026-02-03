World Governments Summit 2026: Expect heavier morning traffic in Dubai

Traffic alert: Watch for detours near Madinat Jumeirah during summit
Dubai: It is a busy Tuesday morning across the Emirates as the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026 officially kicks off in Dubai. According to Google Maps real-time data, the influx of international delegates is significantly impacting the usual morning rush, particularly on routes leading toward the Madinat Jumeirah area. Commuters should expect intermittent diversions near the summit venue, which is radiating outward to affect major arteries like Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and Al Khail Road (E44).
The daily 'Sharjah-to-Dubai' crawl is more intense than usual today. Heavy congestion is reported on the E11 (Al Ittihad Road) starting from Safeer Mall all the way into Al Mulla Plaza. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is also seeing deep red stretches near the Sharjah-Dubai border, specifically around the National Paints interchange. Within Dubai, the D61 (Hessa Street) and Umm Suqeim Street are experiencing significant backlogs as drivers attempt to navigate around the WGS-related hotspots. If you are heading toward South Dubai, consider using Emirates Road (E611) to bypass the inner-city bottlenecks.
Google indicates slowing on the E10 (Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan St) inbound near Al Raha Beach, and the usual density is building around the Salam Street tunnel. While there aren't major summit-related closures in Abu Dhabi, the increased inter-city travel between the capital and the WGS venue in Dubai is adding extra volume to the E11 heading northbound.
If you are attending the World Governments Summit, utilise the dedicated shuttle services or the Dubai Metro to avoid the parking issues around the venue.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox