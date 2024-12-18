Dubai: Have you been in a minor accident and need to report it quickly or get that scratch or dent repaired? In Dubai, you can complete these formalities at select petrol stations, thanks to the ‘On the Go’ initiative by Dubai Police.

Launched in 2017, this service allows motorists to handle minor accident reports, insurance claims, and even report lost items directly at petrol stations. Staff members, trained by Dubai Police, ensure the process is streamlined and completed within minutes.

The initiative is a collaboration between Dubai Police and major fuel suppliers in Dubai, including the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat).

How does it work?

While this service is available at many petrol stations, it’s essential to ensure the station you visit is equipped to handle accident reports for minor collisions. Here’s how you can check:

1. Download the Dubai Police app – Available for both Apple and Android devices.

2. Find your nearest station – Open the app, navigate to the ‘Services’ section, and select ‘Simple Accident Report’. Ensure your location settings are enabled, as the app will display nearby petrol stations offering this service.

Once you arrive at the designated petrol station, the trained On the Go staff will guide you through the process. You will need to provide:

• Your driving licence

• Vehicle registration details

• Insurance certificate

The staff will take photographs of the vehicle’s damage and issue an official accident report, enabling you to process your insurance claim. If you prefer a hard copy of the report, you no longer need to visit a police station or use the app. The service costs Dh150, although it is free for senior citizens, pregnant women, and people of determination.

Repair minor damages on the spot

If your car has sustained minor damage, you can also have it repaired at the same petrol station – provided it has an AutoPro Car Services outlet, located in ENOC stations. To repair your vehicle, you will need to submit the following documents to AutoPro: