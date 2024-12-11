Dubai: Jumping a red light in the UAE is a serious traffic violation that can lead to severe consequences. Not only do you face hefty traffic fines, but your licence also gets 12 black points, with your vehicle being impounded for at least 30 days.

Here is what you need to know about this serious traffic violation, what the consequences are of jumping a red light, and best practices you should follow before crossing a traffic intersection.

UAE’s Federal Traffic Law

As per the UAE Traffic Law, motorists who jump a red light face a fine of Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, and the vehicle being impounded for 30 days.

Also, each emirate has its own traffic regulations in addition to the Federal Traffic Law, which may lead to stricter penalties being imposed on motorists.

Dubai’s traffic law

In Dubai, for example, to release the vehicle from impound, you have to pay Dh50,000, as per Decree No. 30 of 2023

Abu Dhabi Traffic Law

In Abu Dhabi, under Law No. 5 of 2020 regarding the impoundment of vehicles in Abu Dhabi, the financial penalty for releasing an impounded vehicle is set at Dh50,000 dirhams. The vehicle will remain impounded for up to three months or until the fine is paid. If the payment is not made, the vehicle may be sold at a public auction.

Abu Dhabi’s law on vehicle impoundment Law No. 5 for 2020 on the impoundment of vehicles in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, according to which reckless drivers will have to pay fines up to Dh50,000 in order to get their cars released from the police.

If fines are not paid and impounded cars are not claimed within three months, the vehicles are auctioned.

A car can be impounded:

• When a driver jumps a red light.

• When a driver is reckless on the road.

• When a driver drives a vehicle with an obscured, concealed or distorted licence plate.

• When a driver is involved in unauthorised road racing.

• When a driver deliberately collides into a police car.

Distracted driving

One of the leading causes of jumping a red light the use of mobile phones while driving, according to information released by Abu Dhabi Police.

In fact, the use of mobile phones in general leads to several traffic violations, like not being able to maintain lane discipline, and it reduces reaction time by 35 per cent, even when using a hands-free device. In the UAE, using a mobile phone while driving can lead to a minimum of Dh400 fine and four black points.

In Dubai, you can also have your car impounded for 30 days for this offence.

Fatal accidents

The penalties are even higher if the act of jumping a red light leads to a fatal accident. According to Article 40 of the UAE’s new traffic law, “whoever, by his own fault, causes the death of a person as a result of using a vehicle on the road shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh50,000 or by one of these two penalties”.

The penalty will be increased to one year jail and/or a Dh100,000 fine, in the following cases:

1. The fault is due to jumping a red light.

2. Driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, or a narcotic or psychotropic substance or the like.

3. Driving a vehicle with a suspended or cancelled driving licence.

4. Driving in a valley while it is flooded.

Rules to follow at traffic intersections

Earlier this year, the UAE’s Ministry of Interior listed out some dos and don’ts that motorists should keep in mind as they approach an intersection with a traffic light.

Dos

1. Anticipate signal changes – Be aware of potential light changes when approaching traffic signals.

2. Safe stopping at amber lights – Stop safely before the signal turns red, when you see an amber or yellow signal.

3. Watch for sudden braking – Be mindful of vehicles in front of you that might brake suddenly to avoid running a red light.

4. Monitor traffic and signals – In dense traffic, keep an eye on both the traffic and the signals.

Don’ts