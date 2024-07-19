Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have warned drivers against using mobile phones and getting busy with other distractions while driving, emphasising that such behaviours are major contributors to jumping red lights leading to accidents.

The police urged drivers to stay focused on the road, particularly at intersections and traffic signals.

In a social media post shared with video, Abu Dhabi Police highlighted that mental distraction from mobile phones or other activities is a leading cause of red-light violations. They cautioned drivers to always pay close attention to traffic lights and avoid any activities that could divert their attention from driving. The video showcases serious accidents caused by drivers’ lack of focus.

In Abu Dhabi, the use of hand-held devices falls under the offence of distracted driving, which is penalised with a Dh800 fine and four black points.

Meanwhile and according to the UAE Federal Law, running a red light incurs a fine of Dh1,000 dirhams, 12 traffic points, and impounding of the vehicle for 30 days.