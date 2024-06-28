Meanwhile, MoHRE commended companies that have achieved the required growth, emphasising the necessity of registering Emirati citizens in a pension fund, as well as in the Wage Protection System (WPS), calling on these establishments to ensure that the growth rates they have achieved are maintained by June 30.

The ministry reiterated its confidence in companies’ ability to fulfil their commitments in light of the rapid economic growth transforming the UAE across all business sectors, noting that the recruitment of UAE citizens in private sector jobs has added significant value to the business sector and contributed to the growth of operations in the companies that hire them.

It urged companies that have yet to meet their targets to take advantage of the Nafis programme’s digital platform, which allows them access to a wide pool of qualified Emirati job seekers across various specialisations.