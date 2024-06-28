Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has reminded companies that June 30 is the final deadline for meeting Emiratisation targets for the first half of 2024. This aims at a 1 per cent growth in the number of Emiratis in skilled jobs at companies with 50 or more employees in accordance with the decisions of the Council of Ministers.
The ministry said starting July 1, it will begin verifying the level of compliance among companies in terms of meeting their required targets, before imposing the corresponding financial contributions on non-compliant establishments.
Meanwhile, MoHRE commended companies that have achieved the required growth, emphasising the necessity of registering Emirati citizens in a pension fund, as well as in the Wage Protection System (WPS), calling on these establishments to ensure that the growth rates they have achieved are maintained by June 30.
The ministry reiterated its confidence in companies’ ability to fulfil their commitments in light of the rapid economic growth transforming the UAE across all business sectors, noting that the recruitment of UAE citizens in private sector jobs has added significant value to the business sector and contributed to the growth of operations in the companies that hire them.
It urged companies that have yet to meet their targets to take advantage of the Nafis programme’s digital platform, which allows them access to a wide pool of qualified Emirati job seekers across various specialisations.
MOHRE underlined the importance of committing to Emiratisation targets, which are a top priority for the UAE Government, given their notable impact on the country’s economic goals and ambitious strategies for the stages ahead, where empowering the national human capital is at the fore.