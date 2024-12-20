Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that January 1, 2025, will be an official holiday in the UAE for all private sector employees.
The holiday is in accordance with the UAE Cabinet decision on approved official holidays for government and private sectors.
Since the first day of the year falls on a Wednesday, offices will reopen on Thursday, January 2.
Earlier today, The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced New Year holiday for federal government entities.
