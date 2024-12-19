Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has expanded the Sanadkom initiative, aimed at simplifying and facilitating procedures for families of the deceased. Available for all bereaved residents of Abu Dhabi, not just citizens, now, the initiative provides support and assistance in completing procedures, such as obtaining a death certificate, arranging the burial, and if needed, preparing the deceased for travel.

The initiative aims to simplify and facilitate procedures for the deceased’s family, especially in difficult circumstances. Following the issuance of a death notice, the Sanadkom team reaches out to bereaved families offering their condolences, supports the family by providing the necessary death-related transactions, and sends a text message outlining the initiative’s services.

Fees covered

To further assist bereaved families, the Authority of Social Contribution (Ma’an) will bear all fees related to issuing the death certificate, ambulance transportation, embalming, and repatriating the deceased.

Hind Al Zaabi, executive director of the Customer Experience and Relation Sector at DoH, said: “Under the directives of our wise leadership, the department remains committed to enhancing and ensuring the delivery of exceptional and unique services to all members of the community."

She added: "Recognising the emotional toll of losing a loved one, the Sanadkom initiative provides compassionate support, guiding bereaved families through any required procedures. As we embark on this new phase of extending the initiative’s benefits to all residents of the emirate, DoH remains steadfast in our commitment to expanding Sanadkom’s services and offerings, with a unified goal of effectively supporting the entire Abu Dhabi community.”

Saeed Al Mulla, executive director of the Customer Experience Sector at the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, said: “This new initiative, launched in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, reflects our commitment to delivering effortless customer experiences and simplifying government procedures to enhance the quality of life in Abu Dhabi.”

Under the Sanadkom initiative, families of the deceased will be able to process the procedures directly at health care facilities in the emirate where the passing occurred. The doctor-in-charge will help with the necessary procedures, including the completion of the report and obtaining permits that may be required on behalf of the deceased’s family, following their consent.

Led and supported by the Department of Government Enablement, the initiative unifies the services of seven governmental entities in the Emirate, including the DoH; the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC); the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD); Abu Dhabi Pension Fund (ADPF); the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – SEHA; the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) and Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC).