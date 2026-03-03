UAE President, Zelensky discuss regional escalation

Ukraine President condemns Iranian attacks and backs UAE sovereignty
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received a phone call from Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, to discuss the military escalation in the region and its serious implications for regional security and stability.
Zelensky expressed Ukraine’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, stressing that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked Zelensky for Ukraine’s solidarity with the UAE.
Both sides underscored the need to halt the military escalation and avoid widening the conflict, given the serious consequences it may pose for regional and global security and stability.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.