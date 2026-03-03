UAE processes 30,913 travellers amid air traffic suspension

Authorities provide lodging, transport and support during crisis
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has completed travel procedures for 30,913 passengers across the country’s airports, working in coordination with relevant authorities to manage the impact of temporary flight suspensions.
The passengers were processed at Zayed International Airport, Dubai Airports, Sharjah International Airport, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Fujairah International Airport.
According to the Authority, procedures included issuing visas and clearing travel transactions, while comprehensive support services were extended to affected travellers. In coordination with partners, authorities provided accommodation, meals, transportation and other essential services until travel arrangements were finalised.
The ICP said it issued entry visas to 15,327 passengers, allowing them to remain in the UAE until the current situation stabilises. The move aims to ensure their safety and well-being until they can depart the country.
Officials underscored the readiness of operational teams and smart systems to respond to emergencies, noting that flight suspensions were implemented as a precautionary measure amid regional developments. The Authority said its response forms part of an integrated national framework working in direct coordination with concerned entities to safeguard community safety and maintain the continuity of vital services.
The ICP also confirmed that it continues to provide services to arriving, departing and transit passengers, including those stranded at airports during the exceptional circumstances affecting the region. The measures, it said, reflect the UAE’s humanitarian values and commitment to supporting travellers.
All operational plans and risk management procedures have been activated in line with approved standards, the Authority added, with ongoing coordination to ensure smooth operations once full air traffic resumes.
The Authority urged travellers to rely on official sources for updates and follow announcements issued by relevant entities, reaffirming that the UAE’s advanced infrastructure and integrated security and operational systems enable it to respond efficiently and flexibly to emerging developments.
