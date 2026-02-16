'Loud bang': Pilots divert aircraft to Benin Airport as jet experiences engine failure
On February 11, 2026, what was supposed to be a quick hop from Lagos to Port Harcourt suddenly turned into an in-flight horror show for about 80 passengers and crew aboard an Arik Air Boeing 737-700.
Minutes after takeoff, a loud bang was heard from jet’s left engine. Cue the gasps, the prayers, and the tight armrests. But instead of panic, the cockpit delivered pure professionalism — engine secured, checklist ticked, calm voices on the radio.
Rather than pushing on, the crew made a smart detour to Benin Airport, turning a potential disaster into a textbook emergency landing.
Wheels down, brakes on, everyone safe.
But thanks to the swift actions of the pilots and cabin crew, everyone disembarked safely with no injuries reported.
The aircraft, registration 5N-MJF, operating as flight W3-740, had departed Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and was on descent toward Port Harcourt International Airport when the incident unfolded.
According to Arik Air, the crew heard a "loud bang" from the left engine, followed by abnormal indications in the cockpit.
A passenger who spoke to local media described the terrifying moment: “We were ascending steadily, and for a while, nothing felt out of place. Until it happened.”
She recounted a sudden, deafening bang that sent the aircraft vibrating violently.
“I turned toward the window, and what I saw froze me. Panic erupted,” she said. “The cabin filled with confusion, voices trembling, and cries of ‘Jesus!’ echoing everywhere. In that moment, fear became a physical thing.”
Passengers captured chilling footage from their windows showing a shredded jet engine cowling, partially missing.
Videos later shared online revealed clear structural damage and burn marks along the aircraft’s body.
Amid the chaos, however, the flight crew remained calm.
The pilots immediately executed standard emergency procedures, shutting down the affected engine to prevent further danger and declaring an emergency.
They diverted to the nearest suitable airport — Benin — and carried out a controlled single-engine landing at about 8:05 am local time, after initiating descent around 7:38 am.
Cabin crew played a critical role in containing panic when an engine anomaly disrupted the flight.
They delivered calm, clear instructions, secured the cabin, and prepared passengers for a possible rough landing — all while reassuring those visibly shaken.
Their composure kept hysteria at bay and allowed the pilots to concentrate fully on flying the aircraft safely.
The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) classified the incident as an “in-flight engine anomaly” and launched a full investigation.
Early findings revealed major damage to the affected engine, including a missing inlet and severely torn cowlings.
Investigators were dispatched to Benin to secure the aircraft, interview crew and witnesses, and retrieve data from the flight data and cockpit voice recorders.
Arik Air praised the crew for following established safety protocols, stressing that passenger safety remains its highest priority.
The incident underscores how swiftly routine flights can turn critical — and how trained professionals can prevent disaster.
Similar notable incidents involving Boeing 737s or comparable commercial jets, focusing on engine failures with safe landings:
Southwest Airlines incidents (CFM56 engine series, similar to many 737s)
Multiple cases involved fan blade failures leading to uncontained debris. In 2018, Southwest Flight 1380 experienced a left-engine explosion shortly after takeoff from New York; debris punctured the fuselage, causing one fatality (from depressurisation), but the pilots landed safely in Philadelphia. A prior 2016 Southwest event saw a similar fan blade separation; the aircraft returned safely to Florida with no injuries. These prompted FAA inspections of CFM56 engines.
Aerolíneas Argentinas CFM56-7B failures (Boeing 737-800s, 2025)
In October 2025, repeated engine failures on 737-800s led the airline to ground eight aircraft. One flight (AR1526) from Buenos Aires experienced an in-flight failure shortly after takeoff; the crew diverted safely to Ministro Pistarini Airport. This marked the fourth similar event in a year, highlighting recurring issues with the CFM56 engines before reaching service limits.
Transair Flight 810 (Boeing 737-200 cargo, 2021)
One engine failed en route from Honolulu to Maui. The crew maintained control on the remaining engine, ditched the aircraft safely in the ocean near Honolulu; both pilots survived with minor injuries. No passengers were aboard.