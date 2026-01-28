Find out which vacancies are coming up including special recruitment plan for Emiratis
Dubai: Emirates is set to recruit nearly 20,000 operational staff by the end of the decade as the Dubai-based airline prepares for a major expansion of its fleet and network.
Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer at Emirates, made the announcement during a media roundtable at the airline's headquarters in Dubai.
"We continue to hire to meet our needs as we will receive more aircraft, which will be deployed to new destinations or current routes to increase frequency," Al Redha said.
The recruitment drive will span multiple operational roles across the airline's operations. Vacancies will be available for cabin crew, pilots, engineers, technicians and airport staff.
Al Redha also revealed that the airline has special programmes aimed at recruiting more Emirati nationals into various positions.
More to follow…
