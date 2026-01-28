GOLD/FOREX
Dubai’s Emirates to hire 20,000 staff by 2030

Find out which vacancies are coming up including special recruitment plan for Emiratis

Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
Benefits of working at Emirates include extending paid maternity leave from 60 to 90 days.
Emirates

Dubai: Emirates is set to recruit nearly 20,000 operational staff by the end of the decade as the Dubai-based airline prepares for a major expansion of its fleet and network.

Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer at Emirates, made the announcement during a media roundtable at the airline's headquarters in Dubai.

"We continue to hire to meet our needs as we will receive more aircraft, which will be deployed to new destinations or current routes to increase frequency," Al Redha said.

Vacancies on offer

The recruitment drive will span multiple operational roles across the airline's operations. Vacancies will be available for cabin crew, pilots, engineers, technicians and airport staff.

Al Redha also revealed that the airline has special programmes aimed at recruiting more Emirati nationals into various positions.

More to follow…

Sajila SaseendranChief Reporter
Sajila is a powerhouse in UAE journalism, with over two decades of impactful reporting that has informed, empowered, and transformed lives. She is widely recognised as one of the most trusted voices on local affairs, particularly within the Indian expat community. From exposing scams and reuniting families to shifting policies and freeing jailed workers, Sajila’s stories often make front pages and a real-world difference. Once the only female crime reporter in Bangalore, India, she brought her razor-sharp news instincts to the UAE, covering everything from civic matters, health, education, and environment to stories that matter to both expats and Emiratis alike. She has covered the launch of iconic projects in Dubai and milestone national moments—from COP28, Expo 2020 Dubai, Presidential and Prime Ministerial visits, multiple visa amnesties and landmark space missions to plane crashes, tragic fires, accidents and COVID-19 crises. She broke the news of Indian actress Sridevi’s accidental drowning and did a literally out-of-the-world interview with UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, who went on to become a minister, live from the International Space Station.  Her storytelling blends deep editorial insight with compelling human interest, backed by an extensive network across officials and communities alike. Recognised with numerous journalism awards, Sajila doesn’t just report stories; she helps write the history of the UAE.
