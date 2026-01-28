GOLD/FOREX
Will Emirates' new-gen planes have onboard showers? Dubai airline explains

Here is what a top executive revealed to Gulf News about planes expected in 2027

Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
Emirates A380’s iconic first-class shower spa
Dubai: As Dubai’s Emirates is set to be among the first airlines to have new Boeing 777X aircraft, with the largest order so far, aviation enthusiasts and Emirates loyalists have been eagerly awaiting details about the planes expected to be delivered in 2027.

A burning question among aviation enthusiasts has been whether the A380’s iconic first-class shower spas will make it onto the next-generation widebody jet.

Speaking at a media roundtable in Dubai on Wednesday, Adel Al Redha, Emirates' deputy president and chief operations officer addressed this question.

His answer? Not yet – but maybe someday.

Al Redha confirmed to Gulf News that the initial 777X aircraft won't feature shower spas, though he left the door ajar for future possibilities. “You will not have the shower yet – or maybe in the future to come," he said.

Speculations rife

Aviation fans quickly spotted a five-second computer-generated clip at the 7:45 mark, showing business class suites with sliding doors, a social lounge-style space similar to the A380 bar, and Emirates' signature gold and beige colour palette.

What you can expect

While showers remain uncertain, Al Redha assured passengers that the 777X will still deliver an exceptional experience comparable to the airline's highly praised A380 and A350 cabins.

“The 777X will come with a good interior layout in terms of lounges, seats, business class seat type. It will have an enhanced inflight entertainment system and good Wi-Fi systems,” he explained.

Mystery remains

When pressed about any never-before-seen features, Al Redha maintained an air of mystery. "I think you will see when the aircraft arrives. Talking about it is different than seeing and touching the product," he said, hinting that Emirates may have some surprises up its sleeve.

Emirates expects the first 777X delivery in May-June 2027 from its order of 205 aircraft.

