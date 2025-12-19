New loungewear, VOYA spa range, 300-thread linen offers total luxury rest at 40,000 feet
Dubai: Emirates has once again redefined what it feels like to be a First Class passenger by ushering in a new era of poised indulgence, where sleep becomes an art form draped in modal silk and scented serenity.
The airline has debuted its luxury loungewear collection, refined its turndown service, and introduced premium bed linen for First Class travellers — promising a sleep experience that rivals the world’s best hotels.
And if that’s not enough, First Class passengers can also look forward to premium drinks served in new cut-crystal glassware and to relishing moments of calm with the latest noise-cancelling headphones from Bowers and Wilkins, available early next year.
Taking your sleep routine a step further, the world’s largest international airline is also inviting passengers to unwind with an Emirates A380 Shower Spa experience enhanced by a new range of VOYA products.
Beginning this month, Emirates’ First Class customers can now slip into soft blush or grey loungewear crafted from sustainably sourced modal, designed for both style and comfort. The two-piece set, available on select long-haul flights, includes matching slippers and an ultra-soft eye mask. Expect to have the most restful sleep.
The modal fibres, derived from beech trees, are fully traceable and temperature-regulating, making them ideal for sleeping at altitude or relaxing with a drink in the A380 Onboard Lounge.
Starting in 2026, Emirates will introduce 300-thread-count cotton bed linen, including plush pillows and duvet covers. Each First-Class suite will feature a curated turndown service reminiscent of an elegant hotel stay.
Cabin crew will prepare each suite with crisp bedding, BYREDO’s Chamomile Pillow Mist, and a handwritten wellness card to encourage rest. The experience is topped off with fine chocolates from brands such as Valrhona, Neuhaus, Coco Jalila and Canonica.
The Emirates A380 Shower Spa has also received a sophisticated refresh, now featuring hand-finished, speckled stone display units and two new VOYA fragrance lines — Tranquillity with lavender and eucalyptus, and Revitalise with honeysuckle and neroli.
These products, spanning shampoos to moisturisers, are part of the airline’s enhanced wellness experience onboard. Matching hand creams are also available in First and Business Class washrooms.
Emirates hasn’t stopped at sleepwear and spas. The carrier now serves nightcaps and cocktails in custom-made cut-crystal glassware, adding a refined sparkle to every drink—from iced lattes to rare beverages.
