Emirates fliers to get a special gift when they fly this December

Premium Economy gets skincare for first time, plus collectable pouches for long flights

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Are you excited to fly Emirates soon? Dubai's flagship airline is giving away amenity pouches in Economy and Premium Economy classes.
Emirates

Dubai: Good news for Emirates passengers. Fliers in Economy and Premium Economy seats can a special gift when they fly this December, the airline said. Passengers on long-haul flights worldwide are being treated to complimentary reusable amenity kits.

These pouches, made from bio-based materials such as cactus, form a collectable range, partnering with United for Wildlife to spotlight endangered species.

Wildlife designs

Hand-drawn artwork adorns four kits representing sea, sky, forest, and desert habitats. Each pouch includes a story card detailing creatures such as African grey parrots, Arabian oryx, Bengal tigers, and green sea turtles.

"These kits celebrate the diverse wildlife of the world," Emirates said, listing over 20 species from pangolins to peregrine falcons threatened by trafficking.

Premium Economy Upgrades

Emirates said the Premium Economy kits debut with a wrist strap and Aveda plant-powered skincare for the first time since 2021.

Contents include soft socks, eyeshades, earplugs, Colgate dental kit, lip balm, hand cream, and face lotion—all in sustainable packaging from recycled polyester and managed forests.

Available on overnight long-haul flights, they feature species such as glass frogs and manta rays through artwork and facts.

Economy comfort packs

Economy kits offer colourful keepsakes with socks, eyeshades, earplugs, and dental essentials, all made from eco-friendly materials. Story cards educate on Arabian gazelles, Bornean orangutans, and Cape vultures. "Customers can collect them all," the airline said.

