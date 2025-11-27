GOLD/FOREX
Emirates switches Baghdad route to A350-only from January 2026

Emirates deploys only Airbus A350 jets on all seven weekly Baghdad flights from Jan 2026

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
Emirates A350. Photo used for illustrative purposes.
Emirates A350. Photo used for illustrative purposes.
Supplied

Dubai: Emirates will deploy its Airbus A350 on all seven weekly flights to Baghdad from January 1, 2026. The move replaces the Boeing 777 currently used four times a week on EK 943/944 and brings the carrier's newest cabins to every service.​

The A350 configuration includes 32 Business Class lie-flat seats in a 1-2-1 layout, 21 Premium Economy seats in 2-3-2, and 259 Economy seats in 3-3-3. Passengers get wider aisles, quieter cabins, advanced lighting to cut jet lag, and the ice inflight entertainment system. Emirates first put the A350 on Baghdad routes in August on EK941/942.​

Fly Better commitment

The full schedule switch supports Emirates' Fly Better promise by standardising the travel experience on the Iraq run. The airline operates as the world's largest international carrier and has maintained a steady presence in the country. Regional growth remains a priority despite wider fleet rollout plans.​

Baghdad route details

EK943/944 flights will now use the A350 exclusively, up from the current four weekly 777 rotations. The change aligns with Emirates' phased A350 introduction across key Middle East and longer-haul destinations. Iraq joins a growing list of routes getting the type for its efficiency and passenger appeal.

