Emirates switches Baghdad route to A350-only from January 2026

Emirates deploys only Airbus A350 jets on all seven weekly Baghdad flights from Jan 2026
Dubai: Emirates will deploy its Airbus A350 on all seven weekly flights to Baghdad from January 1, 2026. The move replaces the Boeing 777 currently used four times a week on EK 943/944 and brings the carrier's newest cabins to every service.
The A350 configuration includes 32 Business Class lie-flat seats in a 1-2-1 layout, 21 Premium Economy seats in 2-3-2, and 259 Economy seats in 3-3-3. Passengers get wider aisles, quieter cabins, advanced lighting to cut jet lag, and the ice inflight entertainment system. Emirates first put the A350 on Baghdad routes in August on EK941/942.
The full schedule switch supports Emirates' Fly Better promise by standardising the travel experience on the Iraq run. The airline operates as the world's largest international carrier and has maintained a steady presence in the country. Regional growth remains a priority despite wider fleet rollout plans.
EK943/944 flights will now use the A350 exclusively, up from the current four weekly 777 rotations. The change aligns with Emirates' phased A350 introduction across key Middle East and longer-haul destinations. Iraq joins a growing list of routes getting the type for its efficiency and passenger appeal.
