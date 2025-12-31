Premium Economy expansion and Starlink Wi-Fi top Emirates’ busiest year yet
The airline carried 55.6 million passengers in 2025, operating nearly 180,600 flights and circling the Earth more than 29,000 times. It took 29, 290 laps around the earth to be precise.
The airline also placed orders for 73 new aircraft during the Dubai Airshow this year, strengthening its future fleet as travel demand from the UAE and the wider region continues to rise.
While Emirates marked its 40th anniversary in October, the airline said Wednesday its focus is on improving the passenger experience – from faster onboard internet to more premium seating options.
After a standout 2025, Emirates said its focus remains clear in 2025: flying more people, to more places, with better comfort and smarter technology.
One of the biggest highlights for passengers was the arrival of the Emirates Airbus A350, which entered commercial service in January.
Today, 16 A350 aircraft serve 18 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, West Asia and Australia. Emirates plans to take the aircraft to Montreal in February 2026, marking its entry into the Americas.
For travellers, the A350 means quieter cabins, improved comfort and the airline’s latest interiors.
Emirates significantly expanded its Asia network in 2025, launching non-stop daily flights to Shenzhen and Hangzhou in mainland China.
New services also began to Danang in Vietnam and Siem Reap in Cambodia (via Bangkok), targeting growing leisure travel while supporting trade and business links between Asia and the UAE.
Emirates also rolled out its Premium Economy seating across more aircraft and destinations.
Today, nearly 70 cities are served by more than 100 aircraft featuring the cabin, representing around 40 per cent of the airline’s passenger fleet. For many UAE travellers, Premium Economy has become a popular middle ground between Economy and Business Class.
In 2025, Emirates opened Emirates First, a private check-in facility at Dubai International Airport for First Class passengers and Skywards Platinum members.
Onboard, the airline refined its First Class service with new dining presentations, keepsake menus and enhanced hospitality training at its Centre of Hospitality Excellence in Dubai.
Connectivity was another major upgrade in 2025.
Emirates announced it will install Starlink Wi-Fi on 232 aircraft, starting with Boeing 777s. The airline plans to become the world’s first to offer Starlink on its jumbo Airbus A380s in early 2026.
By the end of next year, more than 123 aircraft will offer complimentary high-speed internet across all cabin classes, allowing passengers to stream, work, and browse onboard.
Beyond passengers, Emirates expanded its logistics business with Emirates Courier Express.
The service delivers packages directly on passenger flights instead of routing them through multiple hubs. It now serves 10 international markets, including Australia and Germany, with average delivery times of three days.
So far, more than 50,000 packages have been delivered, with further expansion planned in 2026.
Emirates Skywards marked its 25th anniversary in 2025, reaching 37 million members worldwide.
The programme now adds 78,000 new members every week, with travellers redeeming over 800 flight rewards daily. Skywards has distributed nearly 400 billion Miles over the past two decades, making it one of aviation’s most valuable loyalty schemes.
Emirates became the world’s first Autism-Certified Airline, training more than 30,000 staff to support passengers with autism and sensory sensitivities.
The airline introduced travel rehearsal programmes in 17 cities, new onboard sensory products, and expanded accessibility features on its website and in-flight entertainment system. Plans are also underway to launch wheelchair-accessible chauffeur vehicles in Dubai by early 2026.
