Where UAE travellers can fly to in 2026: Etihad, Emirates, Air Arabia, flydubai plan route launches

Etihad to launch 8 new routes, while Emirates will expand its London service
Dubai: If you want to avoid breaking the bank, planning your 2026 holiday dates now seems like a good choice. Travel demand is expected to experience substantial growth next year, according to various global aviation and tourism bodies.
According to the Airports Council International (ACI), global passenger demand is expected to reach 9.8 billion passengers by the end of 2025, and Middle East travel demand is forecasted to reach 466 million passengers in 2025, though risks from geopolitical instability remain.
In August 2025 alone, Middle Eastern airlines experienced an 8.2 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger demand, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
And UAE airlines are already preparing for the surge in travel demand by expanding their networks to destinations that align perfectly with where travellers actually want to go.
Etihad Airways is leading the charge with eight new routes launching throughout the first half of 2026, while Emirates is significantly increasing capacity on its London service, as airlines respond directly to destinations trending on traveller search engines.
Expedia's latest Unpack '26 report reveals that UAE travellers are abandoning overcrowded tourist hotspots in favor of authentic, immersive experiences.
The data is compelling: 81 per cent of UAE travellers say their desire for set-jetting trips has increased, 86 per cent want unique cultural and sporting experiences while traveling, and 84 per cent express interest in farm stays and nature-focused getaways.
Etihad Airways is opening routes to eight destinations, with most launching in March 2026. The airline will operate 10 weekly flights to Baku, Azerbaijan starting March 2, connecting travelers to a destination known for blending tradition with innovation.
Three weeks of March see consecutive launches: Yerevan, Armenia (March 9), Tbilisi, Georgia (March 13), with Almaty, Kazakhstan and Bucharest, Romania both launching March 16.
Later in spring, Etihad adds Salalah, Oman (May 21), before concluding its expansion push with Krakow, Poland (June 16).
The Caucasus and Central Asia routes tap into emerging interest zones. Krakow particularly stands out—it made Expedia’s Destinations of the Year list with a 51 per cent increase in search volume, matching the trending Savoie, France region for travelers seeking authentic cultural immersion beyond mainstream destinations.
Etihad also launches a transatlantic route to Charlotte, North Carolina on May 4, expanding US connectivity for both leisure and business travellers.
While Etihad dominates new route announcements, Emirates is responding to demand on an existing corridor. From February 8, 2026, the Dubai–London/Gatwick route will increase to four round-trip flights per day, tripling the current frequency.
London remains a critical hub for European connections and continues ranking among the top search destinations for set-jetting fans pursuing UK literary locations like Yorkshire and the Cotswolds.
These new destinations reflect what travel experts call "smart tourism"—places that deliver rich experiences without the overcrowding plaguing popular cities.
Expedia CEO Ariane Gorin emphasized this shift: "Some of my most unforgettable travel moments come from immersing myself in local cultures, supporting local economies, and exploring less-traveled destinations. We have a responsibility to shape the future of travel: one that's smarter, more sustainable, and deeply respectful of the places we go."
The World Travel and Tourism Council’s Christopher Imbsen added that this expansion supports responsible growth. "By celebrating destinations that work collaboratively to empower residents, strengthen stewardship, and deliver richer, more meaningful travel experiences," he noted, airlines help travelers find genuine cultural value.
Whether you are chasing unique sporting experiences in remote locations, reading retreats in literary hotspots, or farm stays under starlit skies, UAE airlines are building the infrastructure to get you there.
The trend-setting destinations of 2026 are no longer distant dreams—they are direct flights away. Though Emirates, Air Arabia, and flydubai haven’t announced specific new routes yet, they remain carriers to watch as 2026 approaches.
