Dubai travellers flying to India must complete pre-flight requirements before departure
Dubai: Emirates has confirmed that, effective 1 October 2025, all non-Indian nationals travelling to India must complete a new e-Arrival Card before boarding their flight. Travellers can submit the digital immigration form via the India Bureau of Immigration website anytime from 72 hours to 24 hours before departure. The form is entirely free of charge.
“To ensure a smooth journey, travellers are advised to check and update their contact details via the airline’s Manage Your Booking portal, so they receive all timely notifications related to their flight and immigration procedures,” the airline stated on its website.
The e-Arrival Card is part of India’s ongoing efforts to digitise the immigration process, replacing paper disembarkation forms with a secure online system. This initiative aims to streamline arrivals, reduce wait times, and minimise errors during immigration checks, particularly during peak travel periods.
The e-Arrival Card replaces paper disembarkation forms with a secure digital platform. Travellers can fill in their details up to 72 hours before landing in Delhi through the official portal.
All foreign nationals must submit their e-Arrival Card within 72 hours prior to travel. The form collects essential personal and travel information, including:
Passport number and nationality
Flight number
Purpose of visit (tourism, business, study, or medical)
Duration of stay
Residential address in India
Contact details
Countries visited in the last six days
After submission, travellers receive a confirmation, which can be saved digitally or printed for presentation at immigration, removing the need for paper forms.
The e-Arrival Card can be completed online via:
Bureau of Immigration: boi.gov.in
Indian Visa website: indianvisaonline.gov.in
Su-Swagatam mobile app
No documents need to be uploaded. Once submitted, a confirmation email is sent. A digital copy is sufficient for immigration, but carrying a printed copy is recommended for convenience.
The e-Arrival Card streamlines India’s immigration process, allowing faster customs clearance:
Tourists: More time to explore landmarks like the Taj Mahal and Jaipur’s palaces.
Business travellers: Quicker access for meetings, conferences, and corporate events.
Students: Less stressful arrival experience.
The e-Arrival Card does not replace a visa. Travellers still require a valid visa for tourism, business, or study. The card simply provides Indian authorities with pre-arrival information to process entries faster and more securely.
Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders are exempt.
They can continue using the Fast Track Immigration–Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), launched in June 2024.
The new e-Arrival Card system offers several benefits for foreign travellers and Indian immigration authorities alike:
Faster immigration clearance on arrival, reducing waiting times even during peak travel seasons such as school holidays, Eid, and festivals.
Eliminates the need to complete paper forms during flights, saving time and hassle.
Improves accuracy of passenger data, minimising errors compared to manual disembarkation forms.
Provides secure, verifiable tracking for authorities, enhancing overall efficiency and security at Indian airports.
This streamlined system ensures a smoother, safer, and more efficient arrival process for travellers while modernizing India’s immigration procedures.
Visit www.indianvisaonline.gov.in/earrival or open the Su-Swagatam app.
Fill in personal details, passport number, arrival date, contact info, and address in India.
Add other travellers if flying with family or friends.
Review all details, tick the self-declaration box, and submit.
Receive a confirmation via email or mobile. Save digitally or print for convenience.
No documents or fees are required.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox