Dubai: A new co-branded credit card from ADNOC Distribution, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mastercard is set to give people across the UAE more ways to save on daily spending, from fuel and car care to groceries, parking and travel.

The three companies say the card is designed around how people move, shop and manage daily costs. ADNOC Distribution CEO Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki said the product offers “one of the most compelling value propositions in the market, with industry-leading rewards and premium benefits that elevate customer experience.”

The ADNOC Rewards Credit Card launches with what the partners describe as one of the strongest value propositions in the market, offering 15% value back on ADNOC purchases through the ADNOC Rewards programme.

FAB said the collaboration creates more ways for people to get value in their day-to-day spending. Futoon Hamdan Al Mazrouei, Group Head of Personal, Wealth, Business Banking and Privileged Client Group, said: “This new co-branded credit card… is more than just a payment tool; it’s a platform for everyday value.”

The card also offers 3% value back on parking and toll payments, 1% on domestic shopping including groceries, and 2% back on international spending at any Mastercard-accepting merchant. Members automatically receive ADNOC Rewards Gold Tier status, unlocking enhanced benefits and exclusive privileges through the platform.

Cardholders earn 15% value back on fuel, car care and Oasis by ADNOC convenience stores, giving consumers savings each time they visit the UAE’s largest fuel and mobility network. Rewards can be redeemed for fuel, EV charging, car services, convenience items and offers from more than 120 brands through the ADNOC App.

With the introduction of the ADNOC Rewards Credit Card, the three partners aim to give people wider access to savings during everyday travel, commuting and shopping, while creating a long-term collaboration across mobility, payments and financial services.

The new credit card builds on the scale of ADNOC Rewards, which now has more than 2.5 million members and has recorded 17% year-on-year growth. ADNOC Distribution describes the programme as the UAE’s largest mobility and convenience retail loyalty platform, with points redeemable for fuel, EV charging through E2GO, Oasis by ADNOC products and essential car services.

As part of the World Mastercard tier, the card includes travel insurance, airport lounge access and experiences available through priceless.com. Additional benefits include savings on hotels, car rentals and discounts on Carrefour online, Talabat deliveries and Shahid VIP.

Mastercard highlighted the partnership as a continuation of its long presence in the market. J.K. Khalil, EVP and Division President for East Arabia, said the company aims to “enhance the customer experience through meaningful collaborations,” calling the launch a new milestone in its relationship with FAB.

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.