Dubai Police simplifies minor accident reporting on New Year's Eve

Dubai Police partners with fuel stations for quick accident reporting
If you are out today and find yourself in a minor road accident this New Year’s Eve, Dubai Police assures you that you don’t have to spend a long time waiting for a police patrol.
The police tweeted that people facing this minor bump in the road should just head to the nearest fuel station (ADNOC, ENOC, Emirates) and the staff, who have received the necessary training, will assist you in issuing a minor accident report, it said.
Whether you are out for a sky show or just hanging out at the beach, keep an eye on some of the most festive celebrations in the UAE with our live blog. Because of the large number of people who are out tonight, the police are employing a smart strategy to keep traffic smooth and without bottlenecks. To stay ahead of the curve and know exactly which routes are temporarily closed and which alternative routes are available, have a look at our live updates.
