Explained: Fees, required documents, apps and process for reporting minor accidents
Dubai: If you are involved in a minor traffic accident in the UAE, knowing the correct process to report it can save time and ensure your insurance claim is processed smoothly. Each emirate has its own system for handling minor accident reports, and this guide covers Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other emirates.
Reporting minor accidents in Dubai
Dubai residents can report minor accidents quickly through the Dubai Police On-the-Go initiative, available at over 130 partner petrol stations across the city.
How to report
Visit the nearest petrol station with the On-the-Go service.
Provide the following documents:
Driving licence
Vehicle registration
Insurance certificate
On-the-Go staff will:
Take photos of the vehicle damage
Issue an official accident report for your insurance claim
Alternative option
You can also report minor accidents via the Dubai Police app:
Open the app and select Minor Traffic Accident Report.
Enter vehicle details for all parties involved.
Upload photos of the damages.
Cost: The liable party must pay Dh520 for the report.
Reporting minor accidents in Abu Dhabi
In Abu Dhabi, minor accidents are reported through the SAEED app, which handles all traffic-related reports digitally.
Steps to file a report
Download the SAEED app on Apple or Android devices.
Open the app and select Report.
Enter your mobile number and OTP.
Allow location access to identify the accident area.
Select Unknown as the accident type.
Upload the following documents:
Front and back of driving licence
Front and back of Emirates ID
Front and back of vehicle license
Vehicle plate number
Add pictures of the damaged parts of your vehicle and click Done.
You will receive an SMS confirmation once your report is filed.
Cost: Dh400
Reporting minor accidents in Sharjah
Sharjah uses the Rafid app for reporting minor accidents, vehicle repairs, maintenance, and inspections.
Reporting options and fees
Via Rafid Smart App: Dh385 for two-vehicle accidents
RAFID officer visit/alternative channels: Dh440
Unknown Party incidents: Dh335
Download the Rafid app to file your report and follow the in-app instructions.
You can also call the number - 80092 for reporting minor traffic accidents in Sharjah
Reporting minor accidents in other emirates
For accidents in Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, or Ras Al Khaimah, minor accidents can be reported through the MOI or SAEED app.
The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has delegated minor accident reporting to private companies in certain emirates under Cabinet Resolution No. 30 of 2017, allowing motorists to obtain official reports without visiting police stations.
