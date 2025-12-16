GOLD/FOREX
Ask Gulf News: How to report minor traffic accidents in the UAE

Explained: Fees, required documents, apps and process for reporting minor accidents

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
A minor traffic accident involves a low-impact crash resulting in minimal damage to vehicles, such as small dents, scratches, or broken lights, and typically causes little to no injuries.
Shutterstock

Dubai: If you are involved in a minor traffic accident in the UAE, knowing the correct process to report it can save time and ensure your insurance claim is processed smoothly. Each emirate has its own system for handling minor accident reports, and this guide covers Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other emirates.

Reporting minor accidents in Dubai

Dubai residents can report minor accidents quickly through the Dubai Police On-the-Go initiative, available at over 130 partner petrol stations across the city.

How to report

  1. Visit the nearest petrol station with the On-the-Go service.

  2. Provide the following documents:

    • Driving licence

    • Vehicle registration

    • Insurance certificate

  3. On-the-Go staff will:

    • Take photos of the vehicle damage

    • Issue an official accident report for your insurance claim

Alternative option

You can also report minor accidents via the Dubai Police app:

  1. Open the app and select Minor Traffic Accident Report.

  2. Enter vehicle details for all parties involved.

  3. Upload photos of the damages.

Cost: The liable party must pay Dh520 for the report.

Reporting minor accidents in Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, minor accidents are reported through the SAEED app, which handles all traffic-related reports digitally.

Steps to file a report

  1. Download the SAEED app on Apple or Android devices.

  2. Open the app and select Report.

  3. Enter your mobile number and OTP.

  4. Allow location access to identify the accident area.

  5. Select Unknown as the accident type.

  6. Upload the following documents:

    • Front and back of driving licence

    • Front and back of Emirates ID

    • Front and back of vehicle license

    • Vehicle plate number

  7. Add pictures of the damaged parts of your vehicle and click Done.

You will receive an SMS confirmation once your report is filed.

Cost: Dh400

Reporting minor accidents in Sharjah

Sharjah uses the Rafid app for reporting minor accidents, vehicle repairs, maintenance, and inspections.

Reporting options and fees

  • Via Rafid Smart App: Dh385 for two-vehicle accidents

  • RAFID officer visit/alternative channels: Dh440

  • Unknown Party incidents: Dh335

Download the Rafid app to file your report and follow the in-app instructions.

You can also call the number - 80092 for reporting minor traffic accidents in Sharjah

Reporting minor accidents in other emirates

For accidents in Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, or Ras Al Khaimah, minor accidents can be reported through the MOI or SAEED app.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has delegated minor accident reporting to private companies in certain emirates under Cabinet Resolution No. 30 of 2017, allowing motorists to obtain official reports without visiting police stations.

The Just Gold App achieves Shariah certification

