Rafid Automotive Solutions is one of the companies under Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.

The new number was announced in the presence of Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Brigadier General Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of Central Operations; Ahmed Juma Al Musharrekh, Chief Officer, Rafid; and a number of representatives from both parties.

The update aims to enhance the response time for reporting minor accidents and expedite the procedures for obtaining other related services.

During the launch, Maj Gen Al Shamsi said the new number is part of the ongoing efforts of Sharjah Police and Rafid to enhance readiness to provide services to customers as quickly as possible. This initiative aims to improve traffic safety on the emirate’s roads.

Al Musharrekh said: “We are constantly working on enhancing our readiness, upgrading our equipment, and receiving all feedback and calls from the public around the clock. The company responds to feedback and takes corrective actions to improve our system, handling accidents with high professionalism to reduce the response time for traffic accidents.”

Rafid works on “managing minor accidents by conducting inspections and examining the accident scene, determining the type of accident report required by law while ensuring accuracy and attention to detail”.