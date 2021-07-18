Sharjah: Number of minor traffic accidents in Sharjah rose by 24 per cent this year, compared to last year, Rafid Automotive Solutions Company announced here.
Rafid, a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, witnessed a 155 per cent increase in users of its smart application for reporting minor traffic accidents during the first half of 2021.
The traffic situation in Sharjah is gradually returning to normality following the precautionary measures taken against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall, 38,843 minor traffic accidents were recorded during the first half of this year on Sharjah’s roads, with a response time of 11.06 minutes to calls for help. Sixty per cent of these traffic accidents were caused due to insufficient distance between vehicles. The other causes of accidents included not adhering to lane driving, reversing without attention, negligence and lack of attention while driving.
Salim Saeed Al Midfa, CEO of Rafid Automotive Solutions, pointed that the significant increase in reporting minor traffic accidents through the ‘Rafid’ app is a sign of digital transformation in Sharjah, which contributes towards facilitating and accelerating customer satisfaction.
“We are working in collaboration with Sharjah Police to provide innovative solutions that contribute towards enhancing the quality of services provided to customers, while providing them with all possible options to keep pace with latest technologies,” Al Midfa said in a statement.