Fifty shades of pink at Expo lake. Whether you need to be one with nature or up close with fauna, a photographer's delight, a fun trip for kids, a path to stroll with your partner or just be alone to soak in serenity. For all this and much more - Expo 2020 Dubai Lake - is the place to be.
Image Credit: Khalid Ali Mir (Instagram ID @Khalidali.mir)/Gulf News reader
Raise it high, Raise it proud. It is located near Al Maktoum International Airport, the area has a lake, trees and sand to resemble the Expo 2020 logo. A man-made marvel, the site includes walkways to get to the 'island' surrounded by water. It's good for family outing and tourists to explore the beauty of the Expo 2020 Dubai.
Image Credit: Khalid Ali Mir (Instagram ID @Khalidali.mir)/Gulf News reader
Fun ride for kids at Expo lake
Image Credit: Khalid Ali Mir (Instagram ID @Khalidali.mir)/Gulf News reader
There is one way to enjoy life, spend a day at Expo lake
Image Credit: Khalid Ali Mir (Instagram ID @Khalidali.mir)/Gulf News reader
Dubai welcomes the world to a new era - Expo 2020 Dubai
Image Credit: Khalid Ali Mir (Instagram ID @Khalidali.mir)/Gulf News reader
Sharing is caring. We have to start learning from them now
Image Credit: Khalid Ali Mir (Instagram ID @Khalidali.mir)/Gulf News reader
Model of the day - Posing for the perfect capture at the Expo lake
Image Credit: Khalid Ali Mir (Instagram ID @Khalidali.mir)/Gulf News reader
A bird never wants a cage
Image Credit: Khalid Ali Mir (Instagram ID @Khalidali.mir)/Gulf News reader
Beautiful things don't have to ask for attention
Image Credit: Khalid Ali Mir (Instagram ID @Khalidali.mir)/Gulf News reader
The crescent with its bright companion to welcome Dhul Hijjah
Image Credit: Khalid Ali Mir (Instagram ID @Khalidali.mir)/Gulf News reader
Mother Nature doesn't need a filter
Image Credit: Khalid Ali Mir (Instagram ID @Khalidali.mir)/Gulf News reader
The sound of birds stops the noise in my mind
Image Credit: Khalid Ali Mir (Instagram ID @Khalidali.mir)/Gulf News reader
Serenity while the sky is on fire
Image Credit: Khalid Ali Mir (Instagram ID @Khalidali.mir)/Gulf News reader