Readers capture UAE’s beauty: From Zayed Museum to National Day colours and vibrant birdlife

From landmarks to birdlife, Gulf News readers highlight the UAE’s charm in vivid frames

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Ranjith P G captures the newly opened Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi, highlighting its striking falcon-inspired wings and the stunning architectural presence that celebrates the UAE’s heritage, vision, and cultural identity.
Ranjith P G
1/16
Dr. Naveen Aggarwal captures Expo City Dubai glowing in UAE flag colours as part of the 54th Eid Al Etihad National Day celebrations.
Dr. Naveen Aggarwal
2/16
At Al Qudra Lake, Gulf News reader Binoi Varkey captures an Osprey in a thrilling hunting moment, perfectly freezing the split-second chase above the water. A striking display of the UAE’s rich wildlife and the bird’s incredible precision.
Binoi Varkey
3/16
Dr Seema Bhatia photographs Noor Mosque in the foreground on a clear day, with Sharjah’s Flag Island and the UAE flag visible across Khalid Lagoon.
Dr Seema Bhatia
4/16
Nanditha Shaji, a Grade 12 student at ADIS Wathba in Abu Dhabi, captures a serene moment of a cabin cruiser sailing beyond the sea, reflecting calm waters and her passion for photography.
Nanditha Shaji
5/16
Seema Dhall captures the beautiful sky and lush greenery at Al Zohra Beach Resort in Ajman, showcasing a serene blend of coastal calm, natural colours, and the peaceful charm of the UAE’s shoreline.
Seema Dhall
6/16
Neelima Khiste captures the sweeping road curve at Jebel Jais, beautifully framed against rugged mountains. The winding path and dramatic landscape highlight the UAE’s stunning natural scenery.
Neelima Khiste
7/16
Dr Naveen Aggarwal photographs a beautiful sunset, capturing the glowing horizon and delicate light that turns the evening sky into a vibrant canvas, showcasing nature’s tranquillity and timeless appeal.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
8/16
Noushin Sajjad captures Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, beautifully lit in UAE flag colours, creating a vibrant patriotic glow across the iconic hotel’s curving architecture.
Noushin Sajjad
9/16
Pallavi Kempaiah photographs a dramatic morning sky from her 13th-floor Al Jaddaf apartment, capturing vivid tones and bold cloud formations that transform the early hours into a captivating visual moment.
Pallavi Kempaiah
10/16
Priya Sathyamoorthi captures A Golden Sun on the Dawn of the 54th National Day as seen from Al Barsha 1 park.
Priya Sathyamoorthi
11/16
Dr. Rahul Shinde captures the essence of Lehbab’s quiet dunes.
Rahul Shinde
12/16
A beautiful frame by Sam Swaras shows a lamp house at Deira Souk.
Sam Swaras
13/16
Seema Dhall captures a Red-vented Bulbul at Al Zohra Beach Resort in Ajman
Seema Dhall
14/16
Shazneen Shanukhan captures a serene sunrise at Al Suhub Rest Area.
Shazneen Shanukhan
15/16
A stunning moment by Suganya Shaji shows the Abu Dhabi Corniche illuminated with brilliant fireworks on the UAE’s 54th National Day.
Suganya Shaji
16/16
Seema Verma photographs a dhow illuminated with UAE National Day lights.
Seema Verma
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
