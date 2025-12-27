How Al Ain Museum transforms into UAE heritage treasure

Al Ain Museum holds a unique place in our collective memory and stands as a tribute to the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed, who understood the importance of safeguarding our past to inspire future generations. This is about more than a renovation; it is a profound act of revitalisation for the UAE's first museum. We have managed to transform a national treasure while still retaining its original structure. The museum’s reopening marks a milestone in our efforts to share the cultural heritage of the UAE, connecting visitors to the deep roots of the Al Ain Region and its role in shaping our identity. By presenting these foundational stories we are cultivating a deeper understanding of our heritage, the ingenuity of our ancestors, and the factors that have sustained life here for millennia.