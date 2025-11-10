Al Ain Museum: Sharing the past to inspire our future

The reopening of Al Ain Museum on October 24 is an invitation to discover how we celebrate our heritage to inspire future generations. Al Ain Museum was founded in 1969, two years before the unification of our nation, championed by the Founding Father of the United Arab Emirates, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. His visionary decision to establish the nation’s first museum was based in the belief that heritage is not a distant memory, but the bedrock of our future. Collecting, conserving and interpreting the archaeology of Al Ain Region, this living archive reveals how our ancestors nurtured both the land and their societies.