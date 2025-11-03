Fireworks and drones illuminate Egypt’s museum opening

The spectacle included laser-lit muses, aerial displays of ancient gods, an orchestra, pop stars and a visual feast of hieroglyphics floating above the desert skyline.

President Abdel Fattah al‑Sisi described the museum as “a new chapter in the story of this ancient nation’s present and future.”

The museum’s grand opening not only celebrates Egypt’s rich 7,000-year civilisational heritage, but also signals a push to revive tourism and showcase antiquities previously scattered across venues worldwide.

With tens of thousands of artefacts—including the treasures of Tutankhamun’s tomb—housed under one roof, GEM offers visitors an immersive journey through ancient history, blending state-of-the-art architecture with millennia of cultural legacy.