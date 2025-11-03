Fireworks and drones illuminate Egypt’s museum opening

The Museum opening celebrates 7,000 years of heritage and aims to revive global tourism
Dubai: A dramatic light-and-sound gala accompanied the unveiling of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) near the Giza Pyramids as fireworks exploded overhead and hundreds of drones danced in the night sky, forming pharaonic figures and symbols.
Heads of state, royalty and dignitaries gathered at the sprawling cultural landmark, which has been more than two decades in the making and carries a USD 1 billion price tag.
The spectacle included laser-lit muses, aerial displays of ancient gods, an orchestra, pop stars and a visual feast of hieroglyphics floating above the desert skyline.
President Abdel Fattah al‑Sisi described the museum as “a new chapter in the story of this ancient nation’s present and future.”
The museum’s grand opening not only celebrates Egypt’s rich 7,000-year civilisational heritage, but also signals a push to revive tourism and showcase antiquities previously scattered across venues worldwide.
With tens of thousands of artefacts—including the treasures of Tutankhamun’s tomb—housed under one roof, GEM offers visitors an immersive journey through ancient history, blending state-of-the-art architecture with millennia of cultural legacy.
