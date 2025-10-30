Grand Egyptian Museum: A $1bn showcase of civilisation

Another centrepiece of the museum is the 4,600-year-old solar boat of King Khufu, the pharaoh who is credited with building the Great Pyramid of Giza. The 43-metre-long (140-foot) wooden boat, discovered in the 1950s, was buried next to the Great Pyramid for Khufu - or Cheops as he is also known - to use in the afterlife. In 2021, it was moved from its display site by the pyramids into the Grand Egyptian Museum on a remote-controlled vehicle imported from Belgium.