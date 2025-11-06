GOLD/FOREX
Azza Fahmy Jewellery unveils Ancient Egyptian Retrospective at GEM inauguration

The VIP corner offers a sneak peek at the New Scarab Collection, Bokja capsule collection

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
To mark the historic inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), Azza Fahmy Jewellery unveils a retrospective inside its boutique at the museum, showcasing the house’s deep-rooted connection to Ancient Egyptian heritage.

The retrospective transforms the boutique into a Azza Fahmy Ancient Egyptian experience, bringing together archival and existing pieces from the brand’s Ancient Egyptian collections  up to the soon-to-be-launched Scarab Collection.

The curation highlights decades of research of Egypt’s timeless symbols and artistry, reaffirming the brand’s role as a custodian of cultural preservation through jewellery.

The entire boutique becomes an immersive experience, with the VIP corner offering a sneak peek at the New Scarab Collection, displayed alongside the vibrant Bokja tapestry and AFJ - Bokja capsule collection.

It’s a lively conversation between past and present, creating a fusion of heritage and creativity. This exhibition will be open to visitors when the GEM reopens on the 4th of November.

