Inside the Grand Egyptian Museum: Where ancient treasures meet modern marvels

From Tutankhamun’s mask to golden chariots — Egypt unveils its billion-dollar museum

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
The Grand Egyptian Museum opens to the public in Cairo, marking a historic moment for Egypt’s cultural heritage.
AP
1/11
A statue of Ramses II in the entrance hall of the newly opened Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Giza, Egypt.
AP
2/11
For the first time, all of Tutankhamun’s treasures — once scattered across museums — are showcased together.
AP
3/11
Tourists from around the world flocked to Cairo to witness the historic opening ceremony, attended by global dignitaries.
AP
4/11
A visitor admires the gilded chariots and jewellery of Tutankhamun — masterpieces of craftsmanship from over 3,000 years ago.
AP
5/11
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sissi officially inaugurated the museum after years of anticipation and partial openings.
AP
6/11
Visitors capture photos inside the museum.
AP
7/11
The museum is expected to attract 7 million visitors annually, supporting Egypt’s tourism-driven economy.
AP
8/11
The King’s Gallery presents artefacts never seen before, including ceremonial daggers and rare ornaments.
AP
9/11
Worth $1 billion, the Grand Egyptian Museum stands as a timeless bridge between Egypt’s glorious past and its cultural future.
AP
10/11
Ahmed Ghoneim, CEO of the museum, says uniting these relics enriches the experience of understanding Egypt’s civilisation.
AP
11/11
The iconic golden funerary mask of Pharaoh Tutankhamun is displayed at the newly opened Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, offering visitors a breathtaking glimpse into Egypt’s ancient royal splendour.
AP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
