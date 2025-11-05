Concrete named official partner for Grand Egyptian Museum opening

The partnership highlights Concrete’s elegance, craftsmanship, and Egyptian heritage
Concrete was selected as the Official Outfitter for the Orchestra, Choral & Hosts of the historic opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum. This landmark event marked a moment of cultural celebration and global significance, and Concrete was privileged to play a role in its grandeur.
As part of the occasion, Concrete dressed the international orchestra, world-renowned performers, and Egypt’s most celebrated icons in custom-tailored ensembles, meticulously crafted by our Superior Made to Measure service.
This collaboration reflects Concrete’s commitment to timeless elegance, refined craftsmanship, and a deep respect for Egypt’s artistic heritage. Every garment was designed to complement the majesty of the event while highlighting the individuality and stature of each participant.
