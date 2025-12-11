Lisa joins Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams as a 2026 Met Gala host
The announcement came alongside the reveal of next year's co-chairs: Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams will host alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour.
The Host Committee also includes Saint Laurent's creative director Anthony Vaccarello, filmmaker Zoë Kravitz, and a star-studded lineup featuring Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Sam Smith, and more.
Being on the Met Gala Host Committee isn't just about showing up. It's recognition as a true fashion icon with serious global influence. Committee members help promote the event's theme, get prime positioning on the red carpet, and generate massive international media attention. For Lisa, this appointment cements her status as Asia's fashion powerhouse.
Next year's theme, "Costume Art," explores fashion as a living sculptural medium. The exhibit will celebrate "the dressed body" through centuries of art, pairing garments with pieces from across the Metropolitan Museum to show how fashion connects with different art forms.
Guests are encouraged to transform themselves into walking art pieces using surreal silhouettes, body painting, performance-inspired looks, and sculptural concepts. With such a bold theme, expectations are sky-high for what Lisa will bring to the red carpet.
Lisa made her Met Gala debut in 2025, commanding global attention in a striking Louis Vuitton look: a sculpted black sequined peplum blazer, form-fitting bodysuit, and pearl chain belt. The outfit perfectly captured her powerful high-fashion presence, though it did spark some controversy over design details that were later clarified by the brand.
While she confidently styled a glittering blazer over a sheer bodysuit and logo-adorned tights, critics raised concerns about artwork on the bodysuit that some believed depicted civil rights activist Rosa Parks in an insensitive light.
Social media users called the look "disrespectful" and "disappointing" in comments under her Met Gala posts, questioning the appropriateness of the imagery.
However, a representative for artist Henry Taylor, who collaborated with Pharrell Williams on the design, quickly clarified the situation to entertainment news site Vulture. The spokesperson confirmed that none of the individuals illustrated on Lisa's outfit were civil rights figures.
"The faces seen on this look, as well as on previous LV garments featuring Taylor's artwork, are all drawn from his personal life: family members, friends, and neighbours," the representative explained.
The clarification helped address the misconception, though the incident became one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the year.
Lisa has continued to dominate the fashion world. She's been everywhere lately, from fashion weeks to luxury events and red carpets, consistently praised for her style evolution, confidence, and undeniable presence.
The Met Gala 2026 takes place on May 4, and all eyes will be on Lisa as she steps onto that red carpet not just as a guest, but as one of fashion's most influential voices.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox