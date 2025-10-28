The rumours have sparked fan excitement and debate over her princess potential
Flowers are gleaming and glowing after almost a decade, but this time it’s for a live-action film. Tangled, one of the most underrated Disney films, is expected to get a live-action remake.
Rumours about the casting are swirling wildly and one name that has been coming up frequently: Lisa, being in talks for playing the role of the long-haired damsel, Rapunzel. This followed a tweet from an insider, “I hear that an actress from The White Lotus is the frontrunner to play Rapunzel in Tangled.” While the post didn’t specify which actress, speculation has already begun across fan circles and trade outlets. And, Lisa starred in the White Lotus. So.
The fan reactions have been rather mixed, to say the least, and that comes from mostly the K-Pop fandoms, which don’t believe Lisa can pull it off (this is putting it politely). On the other hand, Blackpink fans are already excited and believe that she will be the ‘best Rapunzel’ as she's a 'true princess anyway'.
The studio had paused development on a live-action Tangled after Snow White underperformed at the box office, pulling in $205.7 million on a $270 million budget. Now, the fairy tale is officially back in the mix.
Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) is set to direct, with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Thor: Love and Thunder) writing the script. Rumor has it Scarlett Johansson is in talks to play the scheming Mother Gothel, bringing star power to the villainous role.
Gigi Hadid had confirmed she auditioned before the project was delayed, and other names reportedly in the running include Sarah Catherine Hook, Lalisa Manobal, Aimee Lou Wood, Charlotte Le Bon, and Sydney Sweeney. Disney hasn’t dropped any official casting news yet, but fans are already buzzing.
Johansson shared her excitement about the potential role, saying, “What would excite me about it would be the opportunity to work with Michael Gracey, who is attached to direct the film. He is just absolutely an extraordinary visionary, and any actor would love to have a collaboration with him.”
The 2010 animated Tangled was a global hit, earning nearly $600 million and starring Mandy Moore, Donna Murphy, and Zachary Levi. The new live-action version doesn’t have a release date yet, but with Disney moving full steam ahead, casting is expected to kick off soon — and fans are ready for the magic to return.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox