BTS's Jin, J-hope and Blackpink lead 2025 MAMA nominations—see the full list

It's a fierce battle and K-Pop fans are buzzing on whom will take the trophies home
It’s that magical time of year again.
On October 16, the nominations for the 2025 MAMA Awards were unveiled, and K-pop fans everywhere are already buzzing. This year, the spectacle will take over Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on November 28 and 29.
It’s shaping up to be a fierce competition: BTS’s Jin is going head-to-head with J-hope and Mark, while BLACKPINK members will all be vying against each other in the same categories.
Best New Artist: AHOF, ALLDAY PROJECT, Baby DONT Cry, CLOSE YOUR EYES, CORTIS, Hearts2Hearts, IDID, izna, KickFlip, KiiiKiii
Best Male Artist
Baekhyun
G-Dragon
j-hope
Jin
Mark
Best Female Artist:
Jennie,
Jisoo, Rosé,
Taeyeon,
Yuqi
Best Male Group:
BOYNEXTDOOR,
ENHYPEN
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TXT
ZEROBASEONE
Best Female Group: aespa, BABYMONSTER, i-dle, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, TWICE
Dance, Vocal & Performance Categories: From G-Dragon’s “TOO BAD” to aespa’s “Whiplash”, the competition is fierce. Fans of choreography, vocals, rap, hip hop, collaborations, OSTs, and music videos—you are spoiled for choice.
Fan favorites: Prepare for fierce rounds of voting for Fans’ Choice Male/Female and Fans’ Choice of the Year.
It has been Rose's year so far, as she did a cleansweep of the MTV VMA's, with her record-breaking song Apt. Moreover, her band member Lisa did score a win too, for her track Born Again with Doja Cat and Raye. However, BTS' Jin and J-Hope would give them tough competition, as both have had record-breaking hits this year.
So, who will take home the trophy this time?
