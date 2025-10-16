GOLD/FOREX
BTS's Jin, J-hope and Blackpink lead 2025 MAMA nominations—see the full list

It's a fierce battle and K-Pop fans are buzzing on whom will take the trophies home

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
BTS's Jin and J-hope have been nominated for Best Male Artist.
It’s that magical time of year again.

On October 16, the nominations for the 2025 MAMA Awards were unveiled, and K-pop fans everywhere are already buzzing. This year, the spectacle will take over Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on November 28 and 29.

It’s shaping up to be a fierce competition: BTS’s Jin is going head-to-head with J-hope and Mark, while BLACKPINK members will all be vying against each other in the same categories.

Nominee highlights

Best New Artist: AHOF, ALLDAY PROJECT, Baby DONT Cry, CLOSE YOUR EYES, CORTIS, Hearts2Hearts, IDID, izna, KickFlip, KiiiKiii

Best Male Artist

  • Baekhyun

  • G-Dragon

  • j-hope

  • Jin

  • Mark

  • Best Female Artist:

  • Jennie,

  • Jisoo, Rosé,

  • Taeyeon,

  • Yuqi

Best Male Group:

  • BOYNEXTDOOR,

  • ENHYPEN

  • RIIZE

  • SEVENTEEN

  • Stray Kids

  • TXT

  • ZEROBASEONE

Best Female Group: aespa, BABYMONSTER, i-dle, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, TWICE

Dance, Vocal & Performance Categories: From G-Dragon’s “TOO BAD” to aespa’s “Whiplash”, the competition is fierce. Fans of choreography, vocals, rap, hip hop, collaborations, OSTs, and music videos—you are spoiled for choice.

Fan favorites: Prepare for fierce rounds of voting for Fans’ Choice Male/Female and Fans’ Choice of the Year.

It has been Rose's year so far, as she did a cleansweep of the MTV VMA's, with her record-breaking song Apt. Moreover, her band member Lisa did score a win too, for her track Born Again with Doja Cat and Raye. However, BTS' Jin and J-Hope would give them tough competition, as both have had record-breaking hits this year.

So, who will take home the trophy this time?

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

