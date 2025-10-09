The three members of the global pop sensation have submitted their hits for Grammys 2026
In 2022, BTS stormed the Grammys with a Mission Impossible–themed Butter performance. ARMY had their doubts — the group had battled COVID recoveries, appendix removals, and even a finger surgery in the lead-up — but they pulled it off, earning standing ovations. Still, despite Butter dominating the charts for over eight weeks, the Grammy slipped through their fingers. It was their second nomination at the time; Dynamite had faced a similar fate the year before.
The following year brought more nods — Yet to Come and My Universe, their collaboration with Coldplay — but luck refused to turn. Individually, too, the streak continued. Even Jungkook’s Seven, the undeniable anthem of summer 2023, couldn’t clinch a win.
Now, with the band completing their military service and returning to music, the Grammy chase begins anew. J-Hope has submitted Killin’ It Girl and Mona Lisa for the 2026 awards. Jin has entered his album Echo and the single Don’t Say You Love Me for Record and Song of the Year, while RM has reportedly submitted Neva Play, his collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.
So — what are their chances this time?
Chart performance: Debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, marking Jin’s highest solo debut and one of the strongest U.S. chart entries for a K-pop solo artist.
Sales: Around 43,000 equivalent units in its first week, topping iTunes charts in over 80 countries.
Critical reception: Praised for its emotional range and clean production.
Grammy submissions: Echo (Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album), Don’t Say You Love Me (Record and Song of the Year).
Chances:
Jin’s strong US. debut gives him real visibility, and his powerful vocals have critics’ attention. However, competition in Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album is always fierce, dominated by Western pop acts with massive sales and airplay. Nevertheless, even if the Grammys tend to overlook non-Western artists, Echo shows why the world why Jin deserves to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the biggest names in music.
A nomination isn’t out of reach — especially in the Pop Vocal category — but a win would require broader critical traction.
Release: 2025
Chart performance: Entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 65, hit Top 10 on the Global Excl. U.S. Chart, and reached No. 1 on iTunes in 70+ countries.
Reception: The song’s fusion of hip-hop and art-pop earned praise for originality and its sleek production.
Grammy submissions: Mona Lisa (Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Global Music Performance), “Killin’ It Girl” (Best Rap Performance).
Chances:
Mona Lisa solidified J-Hope’s position as one of K-pop’s most inventive soloists. His streaming and sales numbers are strong globally, and he's a strong contender in Global Music categories, where his creativity and production flair could stand out. But like Jin, he faces tough competition too, because remember, Rose and Bruno Mars APT, which has been breaking all records till now, is in the running too.
Release: 2025
Chart performance: Debuted at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 17 on the Global 200, and No. 13 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart. Also hit Top 10 on Spotify Global and topped iTunes in 87 countries.
Reception: Critics hailed the track as RM’s most accessible yet — blending introspective lyricism with Megan’s punchy rap energy.
Grammy submissions: Neva Play (Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Global Music Performance).
Chances:
Among the three, RM’s collaboration gives him the strongest shot at US. Grammy traction. The partnership with Megan Thee Stallion bridges Korean and American audiences, while his top-40 debut adds visibility. If voters respond to the song’s genre fusion and lyrical depth, Neva Play could secure a nomination in Rap/Sung Performance — or even Global Music Performance.
RM currently leads the Grammy race among BTS soloists, thanks to Neva Play’s crossover appeal and strong US presence.
Jin has artistic strength and strong first-week numbers but faces stiff pop competition.
J-Hope continues to be a powerful creative spark and remains a fan and critic favourite, though his global, not US centric, metrics could be a hurdle.
