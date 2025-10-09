In 2022, BTS stormed the Grammys with a Mission Impossible–themed Butter performance. ARMY had their doubts — the group had battled COVID recoveries, appendix removals, and even a finger surgery in the lead-up — but they pulled it off, earning standing ovations. Still, despite Butter dominating the charts for over eight weeks, the Grammy slipped through their fingers. It was their second nomination at the time; Dynamite had faced a similar fate the year before.