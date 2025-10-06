'Would marriage fix loneliness?' BTS’ RM talks pressure, parenthood and why he's not ready for children

At 31, RM addressed the constant questions about what society expects from him—and everyone else. He kicked things off with marriage, tackling the elephant in the room: the relentless pressure, especially on women, to tie the knot and have kids. “Especially for women, I feel like society and the media keep pressuring them about things like having kids and other expectations,” he said, before broadening it out to everyone. “We’re all being pressured, but I just hope everyone can live life in their own way. I don’t think there’s a right answer.”