Huawei Xmage Awards 2025 shines the spotlight on the best in mobile imaging

UAE residents Mary Grace Montives and Mark A. Agtay win at the Grand Palais, Paris event
Mobile imaging took centre stage at the Huawei Xmage Awards 2025 at Grand Palais, Paris on November 12 where enthusiasts from around the world gathered to celebrate the best in smartphone photography.
From more than 740,000 submissions, 100 stunning images were announced winners at the event, jointly hosted with Paris Photo, one of the most prominent photography showcases across the globe, alongside The World, You and Me Annual Imaging Exhibition.
Ethereal Lines by Romanian Gheorge Popa, Origin of Skiing by Chen Guanhong from China, and New Life by Turkish Mehmet Coruz took home the Grand Prize, while UAE’s own Mary Grace Montives' Ornate Tradition and Mark Anthony Agtay's Life Under the Light were honoured under Xmage 100.
This is the first collaboration between Paris Photo and Huawei after the company unveiled its Xmage brand, a major shift that pushed it beyond pure imaging tech and into the realm of cultural storytelling. This year’s exhibition marked the third time the two have joined forces, following earlier editions in 2018 and 2019, and it brings mobile photography back into the world of global art.
"Through Xmage, we can use the power of technology and images to better perceive the world, and more gently, to see one another," said Kevin Ho, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, in a video message at the awards ceremony.
Built around the theme The World, You and Me, the exhibition celebrated creators who use their phones not only to capture moments but reinterpret and reimagine the world around them. Visitors moved through three main zones — I Capture, Therefore I Am; The Constructed, The Perceived; and In Their Own Words — each designed to immerse them in different forms of visual expression and personal perspectives.
Abu Dhabi-based Filipina expat Montives, who was at the event to receive the award, said it was an overwhelming and humbling experience. “Knowing that my work stood out among 740,000 submissions is an incredible honour, and being recognised on a global stage in Paris felt surreal. This win reinforces my belief that photography is about genuine moments and emotional connection, not just technical perfection. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share my vision with the world.”
Her compatriot Agtay, also based in Abu Dhabi, couldn’t make it to Paris, but was equally grateful for the award. “My initial reaction was a mix of gratitude, disbelief, and profound appreciation," he said. "It was humbling to know that my work resonated with the judges and stood out among such an incredible range of talent from around the world.”
With around 100,000 people attending Paris Photo every year, the event acts as a magnet for some of the biggest names in photography, offering an important stage for fresh conversations and artistic exchange. The Huawei Xmage Awards 2025 served as a perfect global platform for artists like Montives to share, make new creative connections and push the boundaries of visual storytelling.
