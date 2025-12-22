Mubadala backs Central and Eastern Europe renewables push with €300m deal

Mubadala invests €300m in Rezolv to scale renewables across Eastern Europe
Dubai: Mubadala Investment Company committed around €300 million to partner with Actis in Rezolv Energy, a fast-growing renewable platform in Central and Eastern Europe. The deal bolsters Mubadala's clean energy push and aims to position Rezolv as the region's top independent power producer.
Rezolv already has 750 megawatts of projects under construction in Romania and Bulgaria. Its pipeline adds 1.5 gigawatts in advanced stages, including Europe's largest solar farm at Dama in Romania.
Rezolv draws on over 15 years of clean energy development in the region. Its team built the largest wind farms at the time in Croatia and the Czech Republic, and Romania's largest independent wind project.
The partnership responds to energy security needs and climate goals amid regional challenges. Mubadala and Actis plan to fuel Rezolv's expansion into a market leader.
“This investment is a clear reflection of our strategy to invest and scale real assets that enable the transition to a low-carbon economy," said Saed Arar, Head of Infrastructure at Mubadala Real Assets. "Rezolv Energy offers a great platform with scale, leadership, and market access to accelerate renewable energy deployment across Central and Eastern Europe."
Alastair Hammond, CEO of Rezolv Energy, said: “With the financial and technical backing of Actis, Rezolv Energy has already made huge progress, with two large-scale renewable energy projects in construction in Southeastern Europe and two more about to move into the construction phase following our CfD success in Romania. Having Mubadala join as a shareholder will enable us to be even more ambitious, further accelerating the energy transition in the region.”
Recent contract-for-difference wins in Romania pave the way for more construction starts.
The investment aligns with Mubadala's drive to back the global energy transition. It adds to the sovereign investor's footprint in sustainable infrastructure, targeting long-term value from clean power assets amid Europe's push for energy independence and net-zero goals.
