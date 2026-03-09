F1 Bahrain and Saudi Grands Prix not to be replaced if cancelled

Reports suggest if cancelled both Grands Prix will not be replaced
Formula 1 look likely to cancel the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grands Prix due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East with reports suggesting the races won’t be replaced.
F1 will be forced to make a decision surrounding the Grands Prix, with Bahrain due to take place on April 10-12 and Saudi the following weekend on April 17-19.
Sky Sports News reports the decision on whether to cancel the two races will be made by March 20 at the latest.
Portugal’s Algarve International Circuit in Portimão and Italy’s Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola had been suggested as potential replacements, but there will not be enough time to organise races at either venue for April.
As a result, the F1 calendar would shrink from 24 races to 22, creating a five-week break between the third round of the season, the Japanese Grand Prix on March 27–29, and the Miami Grand Prix scheduled for May 1–3.
Stefano Domenicali, president of F1, told Sky Sports that, despite the current situation in the Middle East, it is important not to rush into making a decision at this stage.
"We don't want to do any statement today because things are evolving and we still have time to make the right decision,” he said.
"So far, we want to keep quiet and calm and make sure we have the right time to make the right decision, as we did in the past."
Domenicali met with all F1 teams for the first time this year during the Australian Grand Prix, where he is understood to have updated them on the likelihood of the Bahrain Grand Prix and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix being cancelled.
"It's the first get-together of all the teams. There's been very little communication about it yet because of the effort that it took just to get here to Australia," said McLaren chief executive Zak Brown, prior to the meeting.
"Obviously, the sport, ourselves, the fans, the partners, our race team, all that will be of the utmost importance from a safety point of view. We'll just have to see how things play out and we'll make the right decision for the health of everybody involved in the sport."
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff added: "First of all, Formula 1 in a way becomes the second priority. It's such an important topic in the region that it's even quite difficult, I guess, to talk to the local leaders and say: 'What about the Grand Prix?'.”
"I think this is up to Stefano as a promoter and the FIA to manage that situation while respecting the current challenges that they have. My hunch is I would very much hope we race. Is it realistic that we race there at the moment?
"I'm not quite sure. But again, I leave it to Stefano to manage that situation. I hope generally it gets better there so we are able to come back as soon as possible."
It’s been reported that the fees paid by the two oil-rich countries add up to well over $100m, this won’t be paid if the races are cancelled meaning F1 could have a huge decision on their hands if things don’t calm down in the Middle East.