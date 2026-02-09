GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Pitbull set to headline Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Pitbull has been named as the headline act for post-qualifying concert

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pitbull during his half time performance during the Team WNBA vs USA Basketball Women's National Team
Pitbull during his half time performance during the Team WNBA vs USA Basketball Women's National Team
AFP-TOM O'CONNOR

American popstar Pitbull joins Formula 1’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as headline act.

Taking the stage on Saturday April 18, Pitbull, known as ‘Mr Worldwide’ will be the final performance at the post-qualifying concert.

The “Hotel Room Service” rapper returns to Saudi having previously headlined in Riyadh in December for Soundstorm 2025.

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez, has been added to the lineup alongside Kygo and Shakira, both of whom were previously announced to perform at Saudi Arabia’s sixth Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The Grammy winner cemented his status as a modern music icon after the 2009 smash hit “I Know You Want Me” launched him into the global spotlight. With an unbeatable knack for turning up the energy, Pitbull’s tracks are staples at any party, and once you hear them, they’re almost impossible to forget.

Earlier last year, his electrifying European tour sparked a viral moment as tens of thousands of fans donned bald caps and proudly called themselves “The Bald E’s,” paying tribute to his unmistakable style and outsized personality.

Entry to the post-race concerts, including Pitbull’s performance at the 2026 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, is reserved exclusively for F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2026 ticket holders.

Tickets for the race are available to purchase here.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after a point against USA's Tommy Paul during their men's singles match

Carlos Alcaraz forced to remove Whoop device

2m read
The Grand Mosque in Mecca received nearly 35m worshippers in the lunar month of Rajab.

Nearly 79m worshippers flood Mecca and Medina in Rajab

2m read
Six Nubian ibex and six Arabian gazelles return to the Asir highlands in a biodiversity boost.

Endangered ibex and gazelles released in Al Soudah Park

1m read
Dramatic rescue ends with both taken to hospital for treatment

Man jumps at Grand Mosque; officer injured in rescue

1m read