Pitbull set to headline Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Pitbull has been named as the headline act for post-qualifying concert
American popstar Pitbull joins Formula 1’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as headline act.
Taking the stage on Saturday April 18, Pitbull, known as ‘Mr Worldwide’ will be the final performance at the post-qualifying concert.
The “Hotel Room Service” rapper returns to Saudi having previously headlined in Riyadh in December for Soundstorm 2025.
Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez, has been added to the lineup alongside Kygo and Shakira, both of whom were previously announced to perform at Saudi Arabia’s sixth Formula 1 Grand Prix.
The Grammy winner cemented his status as a modern music icon after the 2009 smash hit “I Know You Want Me” launched him into the global spotlight. With an unbeatable knack for turning up the energy, Pitbull’s tracks are staples at any party, and once you hear them, they’re almost impossible to forget.
Earlier last year, his electrifying European tour sparked a viral moment as tens of thousands of fans donned bald caps and proudly called themselves “The Bald E’s,” paying tribute to his unmistakable style and outsized personality.
Entry to the post-race concerts, including Pitbull’s performance at the 2026 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, is reserved exclusively for F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2026 ticket holders.
